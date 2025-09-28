BMR Expands With The Acquisition Of Control Freak Suspensions

In a significant move, BMR Suspension announced the acquisition of Control Freak Suspensions, bringing two powerhouse manufacturers under one umbrella. The deal combines BMR’s extensive reach in the modern performance market with Control Freak’s deep catalog of parts for classic Dodge, Ford, and AMC vehicles, promising new and exciting options for enthusiasts of both old- and new-school iron.

BMR Suspension is a longtime manufacturer of American-made chassis and suspension components. This acquisition allows the company to immediately expand into classic car markets.

“Control Freak Suspensions manufactures amazing products for classic Dodge, Ford, and AMC vehicles,” Allan Miller, President of BMR Suspension, said. “I am excited to integrate this dynamic catalog into the family of products that BMR Suspension already offers.”

The two companies share a core philosophy of quality and in-house manufacturing. Control Freak Suspensions, founded in 2000, has built a strong reputation by designing and fabricating all of its products at its Florida facility using U.S. steel. Al Kamhi, President of Control Freak, described the deal as a “prime example of synergy, with two trusted American manufacturers combining to supply the best in suspension systems for modern and classic American muscle cars.”

Despite the change in ownership, both companies will continue to operate independently, ensuring a seamless transition for existing customers. The long-term plan is for the two brands to collaborate on developing new and exciting products for the performance aftermarket. This Control Freak Suspensions acquisition signals a future of expanded innovation, leveraging the combined experience of both engineering teams.

For enthusiasts, the partnership between BMR and Control Freak strengthens the availability of high-quality, American-made suspension for a wider range of vehicles and helps owners of classic muscle cars achieve modern levels of handling and performance.