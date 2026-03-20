880HP Predator-Boosted Restomod Heads For The Auction Block

The classic lines of a late ’60s Mustang are undeniable, but so is the muscular performance of a supercharged Coyote. When those forces meet in a striking, red restomod, the bids are sure to come in fast and furious. That’s exactly what’s on deck with this 1968 Ford Mustang custom fastback, a no-reserve entry headed to the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction 2026 next month.

A Predator-supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 delivers 880 dyno-proven horsepower, supported by an Aeromotive fuel system, Ron Davis cooling, and a full exhaust with Shorty headers, X-pipe, and MagnaFlow mufflers. Custom cam covers with gold hardware accent the clean swap. (Photo Credit: Barrett-Jackson)

At the center of this restomod build is a 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 topped by a Predator supercharger and fortified with forged internals. The combination is dyno-proven at 880 horsepower. Supporting hardware includes an Aeromotive fuel system with a billet regulator and a Sandstorm-painted tank, a Ron Davis radiator with electric fans, and a custom exhaust system featuring shorty headers, an X-pipe, and MagnaFlow mufflers.

A TREMEC Magnum six-speed manual transmission sits behind that boosted Coyote, sending power to a rearend equipped with Strange 31-spline axles. Underneath, the chassis is updated with a Mustang II-style front suspension and a g-Link rear setup, lowered by two inches. Power rack-and-pinion steering and subframe connectors further modernize the driving experience.

Cognac and Saddle Italian leather by Davy Chrispen covers the cabin, complemented by Auto Meter Phantom gauges, a Pioneer touchscreen head unit, Vintage Air controls, and a custom console with billet accents. (Photo Credit: Barrett-Jackson)

Visually, the car leans just as heavily into the modernized theme. The body starts with fresh sheet metal, then transitions into fully custom territory with a reworked front clip, louvered hood, shaved drip rails, smoothed fenders, one-piece side glass, and custom quarter-louvers. The DuPont Magic Red finish amplifies every line, while Hot Hues Eleanor Pepper Gray stripes offer a striking contrast. Out back, a custom decklid flows into sequential Shelby-style taillights, with an integrated exhaust valance completing the look.

Inside, the cabin is fully reimagined with Cognac and Saddle Italian leather crafted by Davy Chrispen. Auto Meter Phantom gauges deliver vital data, while a Pioneer touchscreen and Vintage Air system are integrated via Ron Francis wiring. A Billet Specialties steering wheel on an IDIDIT tilt column and a custom console with a booted shifter, chrome switches, billet cupholders, and pedals reinforce the blend of performance and refinement.

The rear features a custom decklid, sequential Shelby-style taillights, and an integrated exhaust valance, with body-color finishing and carefully selected trim completing the design. (Photo Credit: Barrett-Jackson)

This Mustang stands out from the crowd thanks to the integration of performance and presentation. The 880-horsepower combination has the potential to hunt when called on, while the chassis and interior upgrades are ready to make the most of that Predator-boosted power.

The power-operated trunk is fully finished to match, trimmed in leather, and houses a custom toolkit along with a fitted leather luggage set. This upscale cargo hold underscores the build’s attention to detail from front to back. (Photo Credit: Barrett-Jackson)

As it heads across the block with no reserve, this 1968 Mustang custom fastback is positioned to attract serious bidders. Given the level of detail and performance, a final sale price in the six-figure range wouldn’t be unexpected, so if you have the loot and you want a sharp muscle machine, get your bids ready, as Barrett-Jackson rolls into West Palm Beach from April 16-18, 2026.