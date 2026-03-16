If you have ever wondered how every Mustang generation might compare on the drag strip, the crew at UK online marketplace and comparison site, CarWow, set out to find the answer. The resulting video assembles a six-car timeline of the Ford Mustang on a California runway and settles the quarter-mile debate. The lineup spans nearly six decades of pony car evolution, from emissions-era V8s to the latest Coyote-powered machines.

A genuine Shelby GT350 on loan from the Petersen Automotive Museum and signed by Carroll Shelby was meant to represent the first-gen pony cars. The historic fastback carries a supercharged 289-cubic-inch V8 rated at 446 horsepower and 419.7 lb-ft of torque. However, a mechanical issue discovered during unloading kept the valuable classic from making a pass, but it still anchored the generational lineup.

Six Generations

The earliest Mustang to actually run in the CarWow test was the 1978 Mustang II King Cobra. Its 302-cubic-inch V8 was factory-rated at 139 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque, and the car weighs roughly 2,734 pounds with a four-speed manual transmission.

Representing the Fox era was a 1993 Mustang GT powered by the familiar 5.0-liter High Output V8 rated at 205 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. With a five-speed manual and a curb weight of around 3,197 pounds, it represented the performance revival that helped restore the Mustang’s reputation in the late ’80s and early ’90s.

The modular era arrives with a 2001 Mustang Bullitt. Its 281-cubic-inch SOHC V8 carried factory ratings of 265 horsepower and 305 lb-ft of torque while motivating roughly 3,241 pounds.

UK online marketplace and comparison site, CarWow, set out to compare every generation of Mustang in a drag race. The results were largely predictable and illustrated just how far pony car performance has progressed. (Image Credit: CarWow)

A generation later, the 2008 Mustang Bullitt demonstrates the continued evolution of the modular combination. Its 4.6-liter V8 is rated at 315 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, and the car weighs about 3,549 pounds.

That big-screen heritage picked up steam with the 2018 Mustang Bullitt. Its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 produces 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, and it moves roughly 3,869 pounds with a six-speed manual and launch control.

Representing the modern era is a 2025 Mustang Dark Horse. Its Gen-4 5.0-liter Coyote V8 delivers 500 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque through a 10-speed automatic, and the car weighs about 3,968 pounds.

Test Runs

When the quarter-mile results were tallied, the newest car in the field took top honors. The Dark Horse stopped the clocks in 12.7 seconds, followed by the 2018 Bullitt at 13.4 seconds. The 2008 Bullitt ran a 14.2-second pass, while the 2001 Bullitt crossed the stripe in 14.8 seconds.

The surprise came at the back of the pack. The 1978 Mustang II King Cobra recorded a 16.3-second run and narrowly edged the 1993 Mustang GT, which trailed at 16.4 seconds. Seeing the emissions-era Mustang II outrun a Fox Mustang was the most shocking result of the test (and Ford’s in-house Mustang II fan, John Clor, was likely cheering this outcome).

The field included a 1978 Mustang II King Cobra, a 1993 Fox Mustang GT, three Bullitt editions spanning 2001, 2008, and 2018, and the latest 500-horsepower Dark Horse. Rolling runs and standing quarter-mile races highlight the steady climb in Mustang performance, while the biggest surprise saw the Mustang II edge the Fox Mustang in the final tally. (Image Credit: CarWow)

While the Ford Mustang Dark Horse earned the overall victory, the CarWow test illustrates just how far the Mustang platform has come, with the video highlighting the steady progression of performance across generations.