A Pair Of Coyote-Powered Mustangs Tasted Victory At TX2K 2026

The starting line at TX2K delivered its usual drag racing drama. However, when the 2JZ vs. The World finalists lit the scoreboards at the Texas Motorplex, the outcome was monumental. Brett LaSala’s infamous Snot Rocket S197 Mustang left hard and cruised to the win with an eye-watering 5.879-second pass at 242.76 mph, which was the quickest and fastest 275-tire pass in TX2K history.

That number locked in LaSala’s fourth consecutive TX2K victory and added more than $15,000 in bounty money to his big weekend haul. In a field traditionally dominated by import powerplants, his Coyote-powered Mustang continues to set the pace.

“There’s no way to put into words the emotions from this weekend! Nothing can stop this team!” LaSala enthused after the victory. “Thanks to everyone for the support and for following our journey. It’s unreal!”

His combination evolved into a proven performer that teams big turbo boost with a stout Fast Forward Race Engines-built Coyote, and a sorted chassis that consistently applies the four-digit output to the track surface. The result is repeatable 5-second performances at over 240 mph, which is territory few cars, regardless of engine platform, can reliably occupy.

Brett LaSala’s Snot Rocket Mustang laid down a 5.879 at 242.76 mph to secure its fourth straight TX2K win in 2JZ vs. The World. His infamous combination is a fully optimized Coyote program, built by Fast Forward Race Engines to handle extreme boost and deliver consistent, record-level performance. (Photo Credit: Mike Pryka/TX2K and Bret LaSala)

“Oh, and these are the two baddest Coyote cars ever!” LaSala added in reference to his teammate Jim Braun’s success.

Elsewhere in the winner’s circle, Braun put together a clean, consistent run through the Street Car Elite field in his FFRE Coyote-powered 2012 Mustang. His 6.59-second rip proved enough to secure the class win against a deep roster of street machines.

“Still doesn’t seem real! We freaking did it!” Braun shared. “TX2K26 Streetcar Elite winner.”

Braun’s 2012 Mustang delivered a 6.59-second pass at 193.77 mph to take the Street Car Elite title, showcasing a well-balanced FFRE Coyote setup capable of repeatable performance in one of TX2K’s most competitive street-based classes. (Photo Credit: Mike Pryka/TX2K)

His Mustang retains street-oriented architecture but delivers competitive elapsed times under pressure. At TX2K, that balance is critical, and his combination delivered when it counted.

These performances really showcased the elite performance of Ford’s 5.0-liter V8. The aftermarket continues to push the 15-year-old Coyote platform far beyond its 412-horsepower origins on big stages like TX2K. It will be fun to see just how quickly these combos can run in the future.