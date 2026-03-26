New TLD Option Brings Affordable Style To The EcoBoost S650

Mustang fans love special-edition pony cars. Over the years, Ford has offered several unique configurations, from performance options to appearance packages. For the latest stallion, there is another new option entering the fold that fits into the latter category.

Getting to work with the iconic Mustang pony and incorporate that into the design was really special… — Troy Lee, Troy Lee Designs

The 2026 Mustang EcoBoost Premium TLD Signature Edition brings a motorsports-driven aesthetic to the turbo four-cylinder coupe, pairing bold graphics with select GT hardware to sharpen its style without hastening its stride.

Developed in collaboration with Troy Lee Designs, this package channels the TLD brand’s long-standing “Art of Speed” approach into a production Mustang. Known for its work across motocross, IndyCar, NASCAR, and Formula 1, TLD applies that same high-impact style to the base Mustang with a multi-color graphic treatment that accents the S650 bodylines with colorful flair. Executed alongside the Ford Motor Company design team, this package blends factory surfaces with custom visual elements.

The 2026 Mustang EcoBoost Premium TLD Signature Edition stands out from the four-banger crowd courtesy of a GT-sourced hood, fascia, and grille that aggressively reshape the EcoBoost’s front end. Sinister Bronze accents in the form of the grille nostrils and pony badge complement the matching 19-inch wheels, while the hood graphics contrast against the Shadow Black finish. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“At Troy Lee Designs, we’re known for our paint shop, where we’ve painted helmets for some of the fastest racers in the world — from motocross and mountain biking to IndyCar and even Formula 1,” Troy Lee said. “I love all the details we were able to achieve with the TLD Signature Edition package, but getting to work with the iconic Mustang pony and incorporate that into the design was really special.”

Henry Ford would approve that the package’s style is only applied over Shadow Black paint, using that dark canvas to amplify the red, orange, purple, and yellow graphics. The contrast is intentional, giving the car a layered look that changes depending on light and angle.

The rear view keeps the factory S650 lighting signature intact while the TLD graphics gallop along the flanks of the vehicle. The look is striking without being over the top. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“[The pony] is such a recognizable symbol, so being able to reinterpret it through the Troy Lee Designs lens was a dream,” Lee added.

The changes go beyond graphics. Ford pulls the hood, front fascia, and grille directly from the Mustang GT, giving the EcoBoost a more aggressive face and a closer visual link to its V8 sibling. Within that GT-derived front end, Sinister Bronze fills the grille nostrils and the pony badge, reinforcing the package’s color theme. The hood also carries its own graphic treatment, adding another layer to the front-end visage.

That theme carries into the hardware, where 19-inch Sinister Bronze wheels anchor the stance and tie the exterior vibes together alongside the matching bronze badging.

Carmine Red dominates the cabin, giving the EcoBoost Premium interior a far more aggressive tone. A serialized dash plaque identifies each of the 550 units, reinforcing the limited-production nature of the package. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Inside, the TLD Signature Edition sticks to a single configuration. The cabin is finished in Carmine Red, which offers a striking contrast to the ebony exterior with colorful accents. A serialized instrument panel badge marks each of the limited units, showing that these aren’t your neighbors’ EcoBoost Mustangs.

From a driving standpoint, it remains firmly rooted in the familiar EcoBoost foundation. The turbocharged 2.3-liter delivers a wide torque curve and responsive midrange, making the car quick and fun to drive in the real world. Lighter on its hooves than its V8 pony car cousins, the Mustang EcoBoost doesn’t lighten the owner’s wallet as much either.

The TLD graphics package blends red, orange, purple, and yellow into a motorsports-inspired design that reinterprets the pony emblem. Combined with Shadow Black paint and Sinister Bronze wheels and accents, the package delivers the kind of high-contrast look that frequently shows up in vehicle liveries on the racetrack. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

While Ford seems to have missed an opportunity by limiting production to 550 units rather than 650 units, the TLD Signature Edition package only adds $3,000 to the window sticker. Orders for the 2026 Mustang lineup, including the TLD Signature Edition and the factory Mustang RTR, open March 27. Other order banks, like those for the hotly anticipated Dark Horse SC, will open toward the end of April.