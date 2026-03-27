The fierce battle for American automotive supremacy just reached a thrilling boiling point as the ultimate Nürburgring lap record appears to have fallen once again. For several long months, Chevrolet and Ford traded massive blows on the infamous German race track. Now, recent track footage suggests the Blue Oval just unleashed an absolute monster to reclaim the performance crown.

Videos circulating across the internet show an aggressively modified Ford Mustang GTD tearing through the grueling circuit during an apparent official record attempt. Trackside observers from the popular StatesideSupercars channel hand-timed the coupe crossing the finish line at an astonishing 6:41.74. If Ford officially verifies this blistering pace, it means the Mustang GTD just obliterated the 6:49.275 time recently set by the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X. Setting a new Nürburgring lap record by nearly 10 full seconds puts this front-engine machine in absolute rarified air.

This unofficial time actually makes the Mustang faster than legendary European track weapons like the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR and the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series. In fact, it places the American vehicle just seconds behind the street-legal Formula One powertrain of the Mercedes-Benz AMG ONE. The fierce rivalry escalated sharply after Team Chevy previously dethroned the original sub-seven-minute run completed by the Mustang.

Ford chief executive officer Jim Farley took the loss personally. Farley congratulated the rival team but immediately promised retaliation. Engineers then returned to Germany to test crucial aerodynamic updates for this exact revenge mission. A company spokesperson recently fueled the intense speculation by confirming their competitive stance to the media.

The automotive world now anxiously awaits official confirmation from the manufacturer to see if the track timing holds true. Several people are currently having heated debates on social media about the accuracy of a hand-timed stopwatch. However, the raw track videos show otherwise and clearly indicate a historic pace. Regardless of the final fraction of a second, this potential new Nürburgring lap record proves that the golden era of domestic performance is happening right now.