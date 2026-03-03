If you have a Coyote-powered pony car or pickup that’s fresh off the dealer lot, but you want more power while keeping a warranty, Ford has the upgrade for you. For 2026, owners of the 5.0-liter-powered Ford Mustang GT, Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and Ford F-150 can step into a factory-backed supercharger system that delivers headline-grabbing output without leaving the familiar confines of the Blue Oval ecosystem.

The turnkey packages from Ford Racing Parts were developed in partnership with Whipple Superchargers. Centered around a twin-screw supercharger engineered specifically for the Gen-4 5.0-liter Coyote V8, the system integrates with factory controls and calibration to maintain OE-level drivability while dramatically elevating performance.

The 2026 Mustang GT and Dark Horse Supercharger Kit (P/N M-6066-M8800) packages a Whipple twin-screw supercharger with Ford-specific calibration and hardware for the Gen-4 5.0-liter Coyote. Rated at 810 horsepower (subtract 10 horsepower with the standard exhaust) and 615 lb-ft with the optional Active Valve Performance Exhaust, the system is validated to Ford’s 100,000-mile durability standards and backed by a three-year/36,000-mile Ford Racing Parts warranty. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“Ford Racing Parts is simplifying the path to high-output performance with turn-key installation of a new Supercharger Kit for all 2026 Ford F-150 and Mustang models equipped with the 5.0-liter V8 engine, providing a seamless way to deliver massive power with factory backing,” Matt Monroe, Ford Custom Garage Operations Manager, explained.

On the truck side, the 5.0-liter F-150 jumps to 700 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. That kind of output fundamentally changes the character of a full-size pickup, especially in the case of the Ford F-150 Lobo, where the lowered stance and aggressive styling can add the straight-line cred to match.

The 2026 F-150 5.0-liter Supercharger Kit (P/N M-6066-F150SCA) elevates Coyote-powered trucks to 700 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque using a Whipple-developed twin-screw supercharger integrated with factory controls. Designed for seamless drivability and long-term durability, including applications like the F-150 Lobo street truck, all supported by a three-year/36,000-mile Ford Racing Parts warranty. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Mustang owners see even bigger numbers. With the factory Active Valve Performance Exhaust option in place, the 2026 Mustang GT and Dark Horse are rated at 810 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque when equipped with the supercharger kit. Cars with the standard exhaust system are rated at 800 horsepower. Either way, that pushes the S650 chassis deep into serious performance territory, delivering acceleration that rivals purpose-built specialty models while retaining factory manners.

Crucially, these kits are engineered to Ford’s 100,000-mile durability standards and include a three-year/36,000-mile Ford Racing Parts warranty when installed by a Ford dealer or an ASE-certified technician and registered via the Ford Racing Parts Tech line. Maximum vehicle speed remains unchanged from the production configuration, but these vehicles get there much quicker than they did in naturally aspirated form.

For enthusiasts who desire big, repeatable power with the safety net of a warranty, the combination of twin-screw boost, OE validation, and warranty coverage makes these supercharger options an intriguing option for the latest pony cars and pickups.