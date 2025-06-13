Ford Embraces Street-Performance Style With The F-150 Lobo

Modified F‑150s are everywhere right now. From clean daily drivers with upgraded wheels and tint to full-blown bagged builds with blowers and billet wheels, the street-performance truck scene is thriving. Ford obviously took notice as the 2025 F‑150 Lobo, a V‑8-powered sport truck straight from the factory, enters the chat.

There’s no mistaking the truck and its confident stance… — John Walawender, F-150 Brand Manager

For a while, we thought Ford might Raptor the world, but now it is Lobo’ing the landscape. Hot on the heels of the Maverick Lobo, which recently hit the streets, the F-150 Lobo is a tip of the hat to enthusiasts who want a low-slung style and V8 performance.

“I love how we’re taking America’s favorite go-anywhere, do-anything truck into bold new territory,” Hendrik Spaepen, General Manager, Ford Blue, said. “The street-inspired design coupled with the proven capability and performance of F-150 will turn heads and expand the F-150 fan club. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Underhood is a familiar sight, as the standard 5.0-liter V‑8 delivers 400 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. It is backed by a 10-speed automatic paired with an upgraded two-speed automatic four-wheel drive system that sends power to an electronic locking differential and 3.73 rear gears. Ford didn’t tweak the tune, but we already know what these trucks can do when the clever folks in the aftermarket add boost to the Coyote powerplant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ford F-150, Super Duty, Ranger & Maverick (@fordtrucks)

Sinister Styling

“It’s from our commitment to listening to customer needs that helped us develop the 2025 F-150 Lobo,” John Walawender, F-150 Brand Manager, said. “That’s a rock-solid engine that we’ve had forever, and it’s something that these customers have experience with and want to see in their street trucks. … It’s also a great stepping stone for further performance modifications.”

Matching that American muscle underhood is a mean-and-clean exterior aesthetic. With a vented cowl hood, unique 10-piece aero kit, gloss-black trim, and a 2-inch rear drop, it comes out of the box looking like something you’d see ripping down the track or profiling at a local Cars & Coffee. Continuing that theme are a badge-free tailgate, smoked lights, a wide-mouth grille with white LED signature lighting, and 22-inch gloss-black wheels.

“One of the most impactful items we have is this 10-piece ground appearance package that sits just below the regular F-150 body,” Josh Blundo, F-150 Lobo lead Exterior Designer, explained. “This package enabled us to achieve more sinister styling on the front end, specifically by replacing those F-150 bumper valances with that large, wide mesh grille on the lower bumper. It gives it that sinister look that the street truck community is looking for.”

F-150 Lobo Package Features • 22-inch Black Aluminum Wheels • 3.73 Final Drive Ratio • Dual Exhaust with Black Tips • Lower Body Ground Effects • Painted Grille • Signature Lighting • Ride Height Lowered Shocks (Rear) • Two-Speed Automatic 4WD with Neutral Towing Capability

The rear drop eliminates the factory rake, giving the truck a level, aggressive stance, while the wide-open grille looks inviting for an intercooler upgrade if you’re adding boost.

Swagger & Stance

“I love the swagger, the stance, and the edginess of the F-150 Lobo,” Walawender added. “There’s no mistaking the truck and its confident stance. And that unique signature light bar that runs across the center of the grille clearly identifies it as a Lobo.”

Built off the STX SuperCrew 4×4 chassis and priced accordingly, the Lobo package adds $4,695 to the price of the base truck, putting it just shy of $60,000. Trucks aren’t cheap these days, so it’s a solid value considering the truck’s street swag. It’s not a Raptor or a Tremor ready to kick up some dust; it’s built for someone who wants to split time between the street and the racetrack.

“F-150 Lobo combines custom design elements like ground effects, front end, cowl hood, and lowered ride height,” John LoPorto, F-150 Chief Program Engineer, added. “It’s ready to go right off the line, while also providing options to further customize.”

Check the right boxes on the build sheet, and the 2025 F‑150 Lobo rolls into the dealership as a sleek, street-performance starter kit. It’s not a classic SVT Lightning, but it does offer a foundation from which you can build the hot hauler of your dreams.