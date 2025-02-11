Whipple Expands 50-State-Legal Status To 2025 Mustang Superchargers

Navigating the complexities of modern vehicles and emissions compliance is not an insignificant challenge, but it is one that Whipple Superchargers accepted. The company recently expanded 50-state emissions legality to its systems designed for the 2025 Mustang GT and Dark Horse.

We took on the challenge to ensure our intake system delivers maximum airflow for the Gen 6 3.0-liter supercharger… — Nick Purciello, Whipple Superchargers

“The 2024 Mustang Whipple supercharger kits have been 50-state legal for a while now, but we recently added the 2025 model year under EO D-231-128,” Nick Purciello, Product Line Director at Whipple Superchargers, explained. “While the emissions standards for 2025 remain unchanged from 2024, we still must apply for new-model-year coverage with CARB.”

While adding the latest model year without significant changes is a straightforward path, achieving compliance with the company’s initial S650 kits required persistence and engineering.

“Securing the original EO for the 2024 model year was a significant challenge, especially given today’s stringent emissions standards — particularly for evaporative emissions. To include our redesigned air intake system, which features high-flow hydrocarbon traps inspired by the 2020-2022 Shelby GT500, we had to undergo SHED testing,” Nick told us. “This test ensures our parts don’t negatively impact emissions control after engine shutdown and is notoriously difficult to pass. Many manufacturers avoid it, but that’s not the Whipple way. We took on the challenge to ensure our intake system delivers maximum airflow for the Gen 6 3.0-liter supercharger — both in its factory form and when the power is turned up.”

Requiring more than Sealed Housing for Evaporative Determination testing, achieving the coveted Executive Order also meant undergoing dynamic testing as well.

“Beyond SHED testing, we dedicated countless hours to wind tunnel testing at Ford and emissions validation at the SEMA lab to meet CARB’s strict certification requirements,” Nick elaborated. “Achieving these approvals is no small task, but it’s a crucial part of ensuring our supercharger kits offer uncompromised performance while remaining emissions-compliant. The only downside is a slightly longer time to market, particularly for California customers who must wait until the EO is officially issued.”

Keeping up with the certifications for other future models remains a priority as well. Given the popularity of boosting modern F-150s, it’s no surprise that the latest trucks are on the priority list.

“Every Whipple supercharger kit is CARB-certified, and our next goal is to extend the 2024 F-150 EO to cover the 2025 model year, which we expect to finalize soon,” Nick added.

To learn more about Whipple’s lineup of 50-state-legal S650 supercharger systems, visit the company’s site here.