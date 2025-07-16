This Carbon-Fiber Coyote Intake Can Handle 130 PSI of Boost

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong July 16, 2025

For Ford Coyote engine owners, pushing the limits with a turbo or supercharger often leads to one major roadblock in the form of the intake manifold. While the lightweight composite units are great at balancing flow and not conducting heat, they aren’t built for crazy boost levels. Under serious boost, plastic intakes can become a point of failure, and many aftermarket options involve bonded parts that can separate over time.

After two years of intense development, SPE Motorsport delivered a solution in the form of its new carbon-fiber intake manifold, a ground-up solution designed to solve these problems for good. This isn’t just another cosmetic carbon-fiber intake piece for engine bays. Using patent-pending technology, SPE created a fully modular bolt-together system that is engineered, tested, and manufactured in the USA.

 

Instead of relying on epoxy or bonding agents, the manifold features precision-machined interfaces with O-ring seals, all secured with custom Torx-drive titanium hardware. This innovative design allows for intake disassembly for service, cleaning, or future upgrades.

Its construction begins with individual runners carved from billet aluminum on a five-axis CNC machine that are then bolted to a lightweight, carbon-fiber plenum. The result is a manifold that is both incredibly strong and exceptionally light. Weighing in at just 15.5 pounds, it is significantly lighter than similar options, which can weigh up to 27.5 pounds. This weight savings reduces the mass sitting on top of the engine, a welcome benefit for any performance build. The system is so robust that SPE backs it with a lifetime warranty.

Weight of the new intake by SPE Motorsports

What truly sets this manifold apart is its focus on handling extreme pressure. SPE Motorsport certifies it for an operating pressure of as much as 130 psi, while the burst panel integrated directly into the design acts as a final safety measure. It’s also highly versatile, fitting a wide range of vehicles from F-150s and Mustangs to Boss 302s and  GT350s.

With multiple throttle body options available, it can adapt to nearly any high-horsepower build. This isn’t an intake built for looks; it’s a foundational component engineered for enthusiasts who are serious about making massive, reliable power with their boosted Coyote engines.

Article Sources

SPE Motorsport
https://www.spemotorsport.com/
724-520-4773

More Stories

This Carbon-Fiber Coyote Intake Can Handle 130 PSI of Boost

News

This Carbon-Fiber Coyote Intake Can Handle 130 PSI of Boost

IDIDIT’S Cruise Control Kit For The Carb Crowd

New Products

IDIDIT’S Cruise Control Kit For The Carb Crowd

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading