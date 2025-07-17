If you’ve been yearning for another boost option for your Gen 4 Coyote-powered Ford, ProCharger just opened the floodgates with supercharger kits for the 2024-and-newer F-150s and Mustangs powered by the rev-happy V8. Hot on the heels of tuning hitting the market for these machines, you can now turn your fresh, Coyote-powered machine into a centrifugally boosted brawler.

For truck owners, an out-of-the-box answer is ready. ProCharger’s system for the latest F-150 cranks out over 700 horsepower with a bolt-on install and included tuning. The kit includes ProCharger’s proven P-1SC-1 head unit, a billet mounting bracket system, and a high-flow, air-to-air intercooler that keeps charge temps low for repeatable performance. Even better, the HO System includes a calibration for 93-octane and emissions compliance. During testing, ProCharger’s team blasted a full-weight four-wheel-drive F-150 down the quarter-mile in 10.80 seconds at 132 mph on the standard street setup.

“The modern F-150’s 10-speed transmission is the ideal match for ProCharger boost. With six non-overdrive gears and a stump-pulling 4.69 first gear, the transmission helps put down serious torque across the entire rev range,” the company said. “The ProCharger also lives perfectly in the engine’s power band, thanks to the six non-overdriven gears. From street light launches to highway pulls, this pairing delivers exhilarating performance you’ll feel every time you drive.”

Pony Power

But the Mustang crowd isn’t left out of the fun. Tuner kits for the S650 Mustangs are now available.

“The S650 Tuner Kit features the same components and engineering DNA behind our hundreds of major championships and race wins in the past ten years,” the company said. “From Pro Mod to No Prep, marine to off-road, our technology is tested in the harshest environments. ProCharger engineers took this race-proven knowledge and applied it directly to the new Mustang platform…”

These tuner kits include a billet aluminum bracket and a dedicated eight-rib belt drive that ensures the boost keeps pumping when your foot is on the floor. With the right supporting hardware and tuning, you’re looking at 800-plus horsepower potential. The layout is clean, compact, and engineered to minimize heat soak by keeping the blower and air inlet away from engine bay heat.

Full systems for 2024-and-newer V-8 Mustangs, including ProCharger-specific PCM calibration and fuel system upgrades, are coming soon for turn-key fun. Of course, we’ll also be hitting the dyno soon with our in-house, ProCharged project, the SC650, so stay tuned.