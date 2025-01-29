Our 2024 Mustang Gets A Boost Of Power With A ProCharger P-1X

jameselkins
By James Elkins January 29, 2025

We’ve been hinting at the next major piece of our S650 puzzle for weeks, and now it’s time to make good on that promise. After a highly anticipated delivery arrived, we finally unboxed something special, a giant package featuring a prominent supercharger company’s logo! That’s right, we secured the first ProCharger P-1X available for the Gen-4 Coyote in our 2024 Mustang!

With all the supporting modifications already in place to ensure our car stays straight, it was time to focus on making sure it goes straight fast. Without wasting a moment, we dove into the installation.

ProCharger’s S650 system is engineered to work seamlessly with the factory dual-throttle-body intake. We ordered the base kit with the optional satin-black supercharger finish and Stage II intercooler upgrade that can support up to 1,200 horsepower.

325-Plus Reasons Why

We chose a ProCharger for a few key reasons, but with only two companies currently navigating the tuning for the Gen-4 Coyote (not including ProCharger), our options narrowed quickly. While we’ll let the track settle the debate on which is better, the ProCharger P-1X kit checked all the boxes for our goals, especially since it allowed us to retain the factory twin-throttle body intake.

ProCharger boasts an impressive 325-horsepower gain on 93 octane, a quick and straightforward installation, and reliability rated for over 200,000 miles. Of course, knowing our habit of flipping cars, we probably won’t be testing that last claim. One thing is for sure, this setup will make some glorious noise at the track! Additionally, if we want to get wild, we can easily take it up a notch.

ProCharger P-1X

Thankfully, there weren’t any shirts near the top, but what was in the box was an additional 325 horsepower for our Project SC650 via ProCharger’s P-1X for the 2024 and newer Mustang GT.

The ProCharger kit came packed with everything needed to take our 2024 Mustang to the next level. Included in the kit is the P-1X supercharger head unit, capable of supporting up to 1,200 horsepower, paired with a six-rib drive system that ProCharger claims is proven to handle up to 18 psi of boost. Also included are a ProFlow blow-off valve, upgraded fuel system components, and ECU/TCU tuning for seamless integration. Tuning is available via mailing in our factory ECU or a handheld programmer, but we opted for the former.

Gone are the days of piecing together a supercharger setup with mismatched intakes, fueling systems, and plumbing from various brands. ProCharger’s comprehensive kit ensures everything works in harmony right out of the box.

Digging In

To kick things off with the new install, our first step was to remove the old intake setup. That meant bidding farewell to the factory roto-formed units in favor of the much more visually appealing ProCharger components. The factory intake manifold, however, stayed in place since the ProCharger P-1X is designed to work seamlessly with the two factory throttle bodies. 

ProCharger P-1X

Once the bumper cover was removed, we also had to take out the shroud. As the shroud sat close to the crash bar, a minor flesh wound resulted. Alas, this is quite normal for us at this point. While we had the benefit of a lift, the installation could be performed in a day with only hand tools in your garage.

Next, we shifted focus to making room for the intercooler assembly, which, as expected, meant pulling the front bumper off again along with the shroud located behind it. With more space to maneuver, we tackled the notoriously finicky Ford fuel lines before finally removing the stock fuel rails from the engine bay. With the fuel rails laid out on our workbench and the stock injector clips tossed aside, we lubed up the new injectors’ O-rings and inserted them into the rails, only to embark on a minor goose chase to recover a few retainer clips we lost. (Hey, at least the shop is clean enough to easily find them again!)

ProCharger P-1X

How many technicians does it take to remove a fuel rail? Whatever the reason is that Ford Motor Company made the fuel line connectors so difficult to disassemble, the challenge is behind us now. Once removed, we teamed up to bring it over to the workbench for its set of larger fuel injectors.

After removing, or ejecting in some cases, the retaining clips, we lubed up the new 55 lb/hr injector O-rings and placed them into each fuel rail. Once installed, we deemed it a one-person job to reinstall them; after all, the rest of us had learned our lesson during removal and decided to act busy near the supercharger head unit on our workbench.

Fitting The Supercharger

Back on the chassis, we started to test-fit our P-1X head unit’s mounting bracket, beginning with the removal of the thermostat housing. The factory housing features a straight outlet, which, as you can imagine, is inconveniently positioned right in the path of our centrifugal supercharger. Fortunately, the ProCharger kit includes a replacement housing with a 90-degree bend, allowing clearance for the supercharger head unit and the associated mounting accessories.

ProCharger really thought of everything, especially when it came to the thermostat housing. From the factory, Ford provided a straight outlet, which would obviously interfere with the mounting plate. Thankfully, ProCharger included a 90-degree bent outlet to clear the area for the P-1X supercharger.

Next, we extracted a few factory bolts to mount the P-1X supercharger plate’s billet aluminum bracket directly to the engine. From there, we mocked up and test-fitted the supercharger plate, which would eventually secure the head unit. With the intakes removed and a few other components out of the way, the installation was much easier than we anticipated.

After installing the crank pulley and supercharger bracket on our Coyote engine, we test-fit the head unit mounting plate before torquing down the bolts.

We dropped the head unit into place and began threading bolts from the backside through the plate and into the supercharger. Now it was time to install the massive front mount intercooler.

You could say things were getting serious at this point, but before we could bask in the joy of having a supercharger mounted in the engine bay, we had to make sure the oil-drain line was properly installed. While the P-1X is engineered with self-contained lubrication, it should be serviced every 5,000 to 6,000 miles or once per season if it sees fewer miles. Afterward, we placed the head unit into the engine bay, sans OE intake piping, then ran bolts through the backside and ensured proper orientation.

Staying Cool And Wrapping It Up

We began prepping our 1,200-horsepower-capable, air-to-air intercooler for installation. On each side of the intercooler are two threaded bosses designed to accept the mounting plates. The next step involved loosening the crash-bar bolts and disconnecting the necessary wiring to allow the sliding of the intercooler behind the crash bar from the bottom. Once in place, we pushed the crash- bar bolts through the bracket, secured a nut on the backside, and torqued it down. With the intercooler firmly in position, our Mustang began taking on the appearance of a standard no-prep build.

Taming the inlet temperatures is this ample, 1,200-horsepower-rated intercooler. Once it slid behind the crash bar, it mounted easily, allowing us to install the intercooler piping.

With the major components installed, we transitioned to fitting the new crank pulley. This step allowed us to begin plumbing the piping and addressing any additional hardware tucked away in the box that hadn’t yet been installed. Thankfully, with only a few rerouted hoses left to manage, we were all set to install the hoses and belt.

With regard to tuning, we received our kit early, so we shipped it to our good friends at ProCharger. With their quick turnaround time, the ECU was soon back in our hands and returned to its original location, but buyer’s will receive a handheld programmer to flash the new tune themselves. After a quick warm-up and burping of the cooling system, we’re officially ready to wrap up this phase of the build.

Now, where did this go again?" We sent the ECU to ProCharger as we received our kit early, but customers will receive a handheld programmer to install the tuning themselves. Once the tuned ECM was installed, we heated the car and let it run. Next step? The dyno!

Out Of The Box, In The Car, And Ready To Brawl

The ProCharger P-1X kit for Project SC650, our 2024 Mustang GT, made installation a breeze. With the detailed instructions provided, we unboxed the kit, followed the steps, and everything came together seamlessly. Now that the car is fully assembled, we’re excited to hit the dyno and, of course, the drag strip to see what kind of numbers and timeslips our new supercharged ‘Stang can produce. Stay tuned for the results!

Article Sources

ProCharger
https://www.procharger.com
(913) 338-2886
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
