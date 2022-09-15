2024 S650 Ford Mustang GT To Be Powered By Gen-4 Coyote

Eager enthusiasts have been awaiting the final verdict of which engines will be coming in the all-new 2024 S650 Mustang since its inception. Thankfully that wait is now over, as Ford Motor Company has released the details at their recent unveiling at the Detroit Auto Show. Instead of the much feared all-electric platform, the 2024 Mustang GT will have the option of two different engines which optimize performance in all directions.

To cut right to the chase, the S650 Mustang GT will be powered by an advanced, Gen-4 Coyote engine. Ford claims this new 5.0-liter is set to deliver the most naturally aspirated horsepower of any Mustang GT that Ford has produced. To meet this goal, Ford created a new set of cylinder heads, upgraded all four of the camshafts, and implemented a dual air intake box with dual 80mm throttle bodies. While a unique approach to air acquisition, the twin 80mm throttle bodies minimize induction loss by enabling higher air flow rates. This strategy is biased towards one opening at low RPM and load, but then the two work together and sync up on the way to wide open throttle.

The underbelly of the beast was also revised and is receiving a steel oil pan that reduces oil volume by half a liter that frees up another three horsepower. The bottom end of the Gen-4 Coyote is an iteration of the V8 in the current F-150.

While Ford Motor Company has made claims that this will be the highest horsepower naturally aspirated 5.0-liter engine they have produced, they did specify any actual numbers. However, with proper headwork, cams, and plenty of air flowing in, one could speculate this new Coyote will surpass the 500 horsepower mark.