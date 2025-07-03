Jeff Ikard Is Aiming For 7-Second Passes In His NA Fox Mustang

Mary Lendzion
By Mary Lendzion July 03, 2025

When it comes to racing, Jeff Ikard believes in taking one step at a time to reach his destination. That is why he began racing in bracket categories before moving to Open Comp and ultimately NMCA NA 10.5 in his fit-as-a-fiddle Mustang, which evolved from running low nines to running low eights in the quarter-mile.

When NMCA ceased operations at the end of 2024, the racer from Toney, Alabama, made plans to follow fellow racers to the newly formed Small-Tire Pro Stock. Put together by former NMCA racers Joe Clemente, John Langer, Dwight Ausmus, Robbie Blankenship, and David Theisen, this class debuted in 2025.

Jeff Ikard’s Mustang packs a lot of punch courtesy of its 415-cubic-inch small-block Ford by Huntsville Engine. (Photo Credit: Mary Lendzion)

“I really liked the NMCA and the NA 10.5 class, but when the NMCA went away, I felt a little lost. I was looking for somewhere for my car and me to fit in,” said Ikard, who earned a fifth-place finish in NMCA NA 10.5 in 2024. “I was glad when we all put our heads together to make Small-Tire Pro Stock happen, and I was glad to join the other members of the class.”

While Ikard was not able to attend the first Small-Tire Pro Stock race, which was in April at Sick at the Rock presented by Motion Raceworks at Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, North Carolina, he joined the class for its second race, which was in May at Sick on the Green at Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

As soon as he rolled his Mustang out of his trailer in a prime spot in the pit area, fans noticed, and for good reason. The car is clean as a whistle, and packs a lot of punch with its 415-cubic-inch small-block Ford by Huntsville Engine. It is based around a Dart block, and features a new COMP Cams camshaft, Diamond pistons, and GRP rods. Sitting pretty on top are MBE heads, an HRE intake, and two carburetors by Gary Williams Carburetors.

Jeff Ikard pairs his G-Force five-speed transmission with a Boninfante clutch. (Photo Credit: Mary Lendzion)

He sails through the shifts of his G-Force five-speed transmission built by fellow Small-Tire Pro Stock competitor and multi-time NMCA NA 10.5 champion Leonard Long. Ikard pairs his G-Force five-speed transmission with a Boninfante clutch.

“It is important to have a good clutch,” said Ikard. “We usually maintain the clutch disc after every race, and if needed, we do it at the track. We can usually turn that around in an hour and a half.”

During the race in Kentucky, Ikard qualified with an 8.11 and ran consistently with an 8.12 in the first round of eliminations, but it wasn’t quite enough to hold off a hard-charging John Langer, who landed at 7.74.

Jeff Ikard is knocking on the 7-second door in his Small-Tire Pro Stock Mustang rolling on Mickey Thompson tires. (Photo Credit: Mary Lendzion)

“We struggled a little bit in Bowling Green with some front suspension issues, but we figured it out, and it went well after that,” said Ikard. “We brought a knife to a gun fight going up against number-one qualifier John Langer in the first round of eliminations, and we knew we would have to put our best foot forward. The car did pretty well, but we are still trying to get a handle on it.”

He is now looking forward to Small-Tire Pro Stock’s next race, which is set for Friday and Saturday, July 4-5, 2025, at Milan Dragway in Milan, Michigan. This will mark his first time at the track just outside of the Motor City.

 

Jeff Ikard is preparing for his second race with the newly formed Small-Tire Pro Stock, and it is set to take place at Milan Dragway, which has a new track surface, among other upgrades. (Photo Credit: Mary Lendzion)

“I am so glad to be involved in Small-Tire Pro Stock, and to have a group to race with because my car is purpose-built,” said Ikard. “Now we are working toward running quicker and faster, and we hope to do well at Milan Dragway. I will have help from Todd Blicharz, and I could not do this without the support of my wife, Sherry, and the good Lord above.”

More Sources

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels
https://www.mickeythompsontires.com
(330) 928-9092
Dart Machinery
https://dartheads.com/
248) 362-1188
Diamond Racing Pistons
https://www.diamondracing.net
(586) 792-6620
COMP Cams
https://www.compcams.com/
(800) 999-0853
Mary Lendzion

About the author

Mary Lendzion

Mary Lendzion grew up watching her family work on muscle cars in Detroit before going on to race her own Mustang. Formerly a writer at the Detroit Free Press, Mary now proudly writes for POWER, and handles media and PR for Summit Motorsports Park.
Read My Articles

