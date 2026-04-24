Crossley Customs Created An SVT Lightning-Inspired 2026 F-150

In the heyday of Ford’s Special Vehicle Team, the factory hot rodders created an iconic sport truck that many enthusiasts still revere. The 1993-1995 Ford SVT Lightning built its reputation on the combination of a 5.8-liter V8 breathing through GT-40 induction and delivering that power via a sport-tuned suspension highlighted by Monroe Formula GP shocks.

Todd Gentry, General Sales Manager at Gary Crossley Ford, is a true-blue enthusiast who displayed his 1994 SVT Lightning in the dealership showroom. One day, he looked out at his classic pickup and inspiration struck. He often dreams up one-off packages for the dealership to offer via the dealership’s in-house customization division, Crossley Customs, but this one drew directly from his personal predilections.

Built by Crossley Customs, a division of Gary Crossley Ford, the 2026 F-150 XL-based Retro Bolt was inspired by the 1994 SVT Lightning owned by the dealership’s General Sales Manager, Todd Gentry. Its front end keeps a clean, functional look thanks to foglights and a Ford Racing front splitter, which works with a lowered stance courtesy of a RideTech suspension, to channel the original SVT Lightning’s performance-focused attitude. (Photo Credit: Todd Gentry/Gary Crossley Ford)

Inspired by his ownership of a first-gen Lightning, Gentry tasked Crossley Customs to create a Vermillion Red four-wheel-drive 2026 Ford F-150 XL inspired by the classic SVT sport truck. The shop transformed a modern, Coyote-powered pickup known as the Retro Bolt. The truck made its public debut at the Kansas City Automotive Museum on April 19, 2026.

To deliver the stance and handling the OG SVT Lightning was known for, Crossley Customs upgraded the Retro Bolt with a RideTech suspension with coilovers and traction bars. At the same time, PowerStop pads and rotors enhance stopping power.

Under an intake cover adorned with the Lightning logo, a custom silver intake from Crossley Customs works with a JLT cold air intake, Stainless Works long-tube headers, and a Borla S-Type exhaust to enhance performance, which is all unified by a 93-octane tune from Erik Radzins of Rad Tuned that delivers crisp response and a muscular powerband. (Image Credit: Crossley Customs)

Classic Style

The wheel package is what really signals the Retro Bolt’s Lightning inspiration. It took 12 weeks to create the custom 20×9-inch US Mag wheels, which are wrapped in Goodyear rubber. They mimic the style of the OG 17×8-inch five-spoke wheels.

Retro Bolt also wears a Ford Racing front splitter that channels the vibe of the OG truck’s front air dam. Along with the Lightning decals on the bedside and tailgate, these details make Lightning fans stop in their tracks, while the chrome Ford emblems on the grille and tailgate channel the classic truck’s configuration.

A Crossley-customized silver intake and a Lightning badge on the intake cover continue the Lightning theme underhood. There, the Retro Bolt follows the formula of naturally aspirated performance but applied to a modern Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine. A JLT cold air intake delivers more air, while headers and a true-dual exhaust let the Retro Bolt breathe.

The truck’s RideTech suspension and custom US Mag wheel package define the stance, imbuing the modern pickup with a vintage visage that harkens back to the Special Vehicle Team’s heyday, as do the chrome Ford emblems on the front grille and tailgate. (Photo Credit: Todd Gentry/Gary Crossley Ford)

“It’s got Corsa S-type exhaust because we wanted the true duals to come out behind the passenger side rear wheel, just like they did in ’94,” Gentry told us. “Of course, obviously, the ’94 has a 2.25-inch exhaust. So it’s a little bit larger in 2026 because the 5.0s need to breathe more.”

A custom 93-octane calibration from Erik Radzins of brings all the upgrades together, delivering the kind of fun-to-drive performance that SVT delivered back in the day.

There Is Only One

“It’s only been driven one time from the show. It hasn’t been hauled to keep miles off,” Gentry, who left town on business right after the reveal, said. “I plan to drive it when I get back in town, but the exhaust and 93-octane tune we have on it seem to be perfect. I am excited to put a few miles on it!”

We’d be excited to drive this modern-day Lightning as well, and it would seem that we aren’t alone. The truck garnered a lot of attention after its reveal, showing that there is plenty of juice left in the classic Lightning zeitgeist.

Inside, the Lightning’s spark runs throughout the Retro Bolt’s largely factory interior courtesy of Lightning-logo’d custom seat covers, floor mats, and dash decals. (Image Credit: Gary Crossley Ford)

“The feedback and reaction have proven amazing!” Gentry enthused. “It delivered the most engagement of any build that Crossley Custom’s has done to date.”

For now, this truck is for sale, so one lucky buyer will get to wheel this throwback pickup. Whether it becomes a limited-production offering or remains a one-off is still in question, but based on the enthusiastic reaction, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this one-off machine become a template for a special run of Retro Bolts. Time will tell.