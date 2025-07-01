Jay Leno Celebrates The CHP Mustang Legacy With Dave Pericak

For a generation of drivers on the West Coast, the sight of a Fox Mustang and flashing lights in the rearview mirror often meant one thing: the California Highway Patrol was close behind. These lightweight, V8-powered Special Service Package machines were famous for their performance in the ’80s and ’90s. On a recent episode of his show, Jay Leno explored that legacy with a modern CHP Mustang tribute car and a special guest, none other than former Mustang chief engineer and current EV truck boss at Ford, Dave Pericak.

The conversation highlighted Ford’s long relationship with law enforcement. Pericak noted that this year, Ford is “celebrating 75 years of us supplying police vehicles,” a history that began with a 1950 Ford Custom. The decision to use Mustangs came in the early 1980s, a time when traditional V8 sedans were disappearing. As Pericak explained, the CHP evaluated many cars, including Camaros, but “they thought that this was the right vehicle” for high-speed pursuit duty.

Jay Leno recalled the famous ad campaign from that era, noting, “I remember when they started with the Fox-bodied Mustangs… and they had that ad campaign use a Ford to catch a Porsche.”Jay and Dave also discussed how much police cars have changed over the decades. Jay pointed out that cruisers from the ’60s were Spartan.

The modern tribute car, in contrast, is packed with technology and has features like air conditioning to keep officers comfortable. Pericak explained that Ford has a dedicated division that works with police departments to create prep packages, ensuring the cars are ready for the demanding work they do.

Reflecting on the performance of this 460-horsepower tribute car, Jay commented that we are in a golden age of automobiles. “Horsepower literally in the thousands… They’re so much better,” he said. “People always talk about the old days like they were better. Now, it’s so much better!” This CHP Mustang tribute car, while not an active police car, celebrates a special chapter in automotive history. It is outfitted with everything the real CHP cars have, from the exact paint scheme to the police radio, serving as a perfect recreation that looks ready to be pressed into service at a moment’s notice.