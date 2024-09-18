ProCharger Has Entered the S650 Mustang Chat

robkinnan
By Rob Kinnan September 17, 2024

When Ford debuted the 2024 Mustang it was an immediate hit, the seventh generation Ford sports car featuring revised chassis hardware and two improved powertrains, specifically a new version of the 5.0L Coyote V8 that now makes a whopping 480 horsepower and an upgraded 315-hp turbocharged 2.3L EcoBoost with 350 lb-ft of torque producing 5hp more than the previous Mustang. Leave it to ProCharger to build an S650 supercharger kit, like they have since the creation of the old Fox body Mustang, but one that eclipses the 1,000 hp level with an intercooler upgrade on pump gas!

The head unit (blower) is a P-1X unit that ProCharger has used with great success that retains the stock twin throttle body intake and uses billet T-6061 brackets and a 6-rib pulley. The blower is available in a black finish (standard) or polished (optional) finish and the S650 supercharger kit includes the tune and makes over 800 hp on pump gas with no additives while being 50-state legal, and if you dump in octane booster for more power, the tune adapts to it and the power indeed increases! At the wheels, that means somewhere over 700 hp, and it’s still warrantied! The tuneup is included in the system, and according to Erik Radzins “We have multiple methods on how the customer can get it. Either send the ECM to us, or we can provide a hand-held programmer and you can do it yourself.”

ProCharger released a video to YouTube highlighting the S650 supercharger kit, and many people thought there was a holdup on the full tune, but it was a misunderstanding. Radzins said “The ‘hold up’ was Ford has placed some very strict security settings on the ECU (and other modules) in these new Mustangs. Which they did for all good reasons, however, that makes it harder for us in the aftermarket world to ‘get into’ the ECU to make calibration changes. Now I’m not saying that someone won’t be able to do it, it’s just not possible at this time. However, that new security setting also led to opening more doors with Ford. Since a while back our engineers were approached by some folks from Ford to collaborate and get ProCharger systems into the hands of new Mustang owners. They knew (as well as us) that Mustang owners love the power delivery of ProCharger systems, as well as all the epic sounds that come with a centrifugal supercharger, from supercharger whine, the whistle, and the WOOSH when the bypass valve opens.” He then went on to say, “So with all of that excitement from all parties, a plan was formed to have development level access to the ECM’s and create these calibrations needed for these insane power gains, while at the same time passing emissions testing, and getting the calibrations validated by Ford for their security/validation/flashing protocols. While it wasn’t a ‘quick’ process by any means, it was a great process and we all look forward to working more hand in hand with OEMs on these modern cars which get a little more ‘tricky’ to modify.”

S650 supercharger procharger

And yes, you can take the power level up to 1,200 with a few options such as an upgrade to a D-1SC head unit, a Bullet blow-off valve (for over 750HP or for a louder noise), 8-inch crank pulley upgrade, a Coyote crank support (with optional Black or Polished finish upgrade), and a Stage II intercooler upgrade. Bigger injectors and a more aggressive tune are not a shock to Mustang owners that are in the know, it just depends on how badass you wanna go!

A power level of 1,200hp will give you an S650 ‘Stang that’s a knock-down killer on the street these days, and it’s all legal and passes emissions (depending on how far you decide to go with it), and we think it’s the best way to give you your Mustang a shot of Ludicrous Speed!

Article Sources

ProCharger
https://www.procharger.com
(913) 338-2886
robkinnan

About the author

Rob Kinnan

Rob Kinnan requires very little introduction. Many would recognize Rob from his days as the Editor of Hot Rod Magazine. He is a dyed-in-the-wool hot rodder and muscle car enthusiast, a road racing aficionado behind the wheel of his Factory Five roadster, and a hardcore NASCAR fan.
