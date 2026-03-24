Two decades ago, the Ford Racing School began at what was Miller Motorsports Park in Tooele, Utah. This scribe was the first member of the media to attend the school, and enjoyed a few visits over the years. During that time, the school became a key extension of Ford’s performance vehicle programs, putting owners behind the wheel in controlled environments where they could actually make use of the capability engineered into their machines.

That formula isn’t changing, but the name is. Starting with the 2026 season, the Ford Performance Racing School transitions to Wheelhouse Racing School, signaling an expansion beyond its Ford-exclusive roots.

Launched in 2006 by Larry H. Miller, the original Ford Racing High-Performance Driving School started with a simple fleet of Mustang GTs and a focused curriculum built around real driver development. The program evolved quickly, shortening its name in 2010 and then shifting to Ford Performance Racing School in 2015 after The McKeever Group acquired the operation. During that same period, more capable hardware joined the chat, including updated S550 Mustang GTs and the purpose-built Boss 302FRS, which leveled up the on-track experience.

That steady evolution wasn’t limited to the cars, however. In 2019, the company’s on-track operations moved to Charlotte Motor Speedway, offering participants access to a facility that blends high-speed oval sections with a technical infield course. Its off-road programs remained anchored at the Utah Motorsports Campus, formerly Miller Motorsports Park, where purpose-built terrain supports truck-focused experiences. The most recent update came in 2023, when the fleet transitioned to Mustang Dark Horse models, aligning the curriculum with Ford’s latest track-focused offering.

Launched in 2006 as the Ford Racing High-Performance Driving School, what is now known as the Wheelhouse Racing School carries forward the legacy of driver instruction that began in the S197 era and continues with today’s S650 Dark Horse. (Photo Credit: Wheelhouse Racing School)

The move to the Wheelhouse branding reflects a build toward a broader strategy. While Ford remains a central partner of the school — and Mustang owner programs will continue unchanged — the organization is opening the door to additional OEM and corporate relationships. That expansion builds on a foundation that, thus far, has run more than 60,000 participants through a mix of track, off-road, drag strip, and street-based experiences tied to performance vehicles like the Boss 302, Explorer ST, Focus RS, GT350, GT500, and F-150 Raptor.

“Since day one, our relationship with Ford has been the cornerstone of our success. We are incredibly proud of the trust Ford placed in us to represent the Ford brand and its performance vehicles to its passionate owners,” Dan McKeever, president of the school, said. “As industry interest in partnering with our school has grown, it became clear that evolving our brand would allow us to build on that foundation while continuing to honor our Ford heritage.”

From a participant’s standpoint, the transition is largely transparent. Mustang programs remain based at Charlotte Motor Speedway, while off-road training continues in Utah, with the same instructors and curriculum. Under the Wheelhouse name, however, the program geared up to grow beyond a single brand while maintaining the formula that made it Ford’s go-to for performance driving education.

While it is sad to see the Ford Racing School branding fade into the rear-view mirror, enthusiasts can take solace in the fact that those Blue Oval-oriented programs will continue. Those attending Mustang Week this year can get a firsthand look at the Wheelhouse programs, and it will be interesting to see how they grow in the future.