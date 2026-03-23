Ford Celebrates Mustang’s Birthday With New GTD Applications

The Mustang GTD commands attention even before you hear it run. It’s a machine built to rip around the Nürburgring in under seven minutes, and on April 17, Ford will reopen the application window for drivers ready to state their case for a shot to own the most extreme factory Mustang offered to date.

“To help celebrate the 62nd birthday of the Ford Mustang, Ford will re-open the application process for the Mustang GTD supercar on April 17,” Joe Bellino, Mustang GTD Brand Manager, said.

At its core is a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that delivers an immediate surge of torque, paired with a chassis engineered for razor-sharp precision. Carbon-ceramic brakes provide fade-resistant stopping power, active aerodynamics adjust on the fly to balance downforce and drag, and Variable Traction Control keeps the tires hooked even when you’re pressing the limits. Every system is engineered to work in harmony to give the GTD not just raw speed, but usable performance, letting drivers exploit its full potential.

The Mustang GTD pairs a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 with carbon-ceramic brakes, active aerodynamics, and Variable Traction Control, creating a track-capable pony car that’s equally at home carving corners or thrilling the street. To celebrate the Mustang’s 62nd birthday, Ford is opening up another application window for hopeful owners ready to own a six-figure stallion. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“This round of applications will cover the next three years of production,” Bellino added. “Once approved, applicants will work with the Ford Mustang GTD Concierge team for a personalized purchase experience.”

Interested drivers can register at Ford’s website now for a chance to buy one. For those who are chosen, the Mustang GTD Concierge team guides approved applicants through a the ordering process, ensuring each GTD is as carefully tailored to its owner as it is to delivering a performance driving experience.

Better yet, Ford is promising more news on the Mustang GTD in the near future, so we could see some new options in the Mustang supercar palette to delight those fortunate enough to place an order after this round of applications.