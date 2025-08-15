The Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon Is Glorious Carbon Fiber Overkill

steveturner
By Steve Turner August 14, 2025

Ford set out to create a race car in street car clothes, and the result was the insanely cool Mustang GTD. Limited to buyers selected by Ford, these supercars are already elite, with a base price starting well above the cost of an average house. However, once selected, buyers could choose from a number of upgrades that can push the six-figure stallion into the stratosphere, one of which is the Liquid Carbon option.

Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon is the ultimate expression of the Mustang GTD’s high-tech, high-performance construction… — Greg Goodall, Ford

Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon

The Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon skips the paint booth to show off that alluring carbon fiber weave on its body panels, including the hood, roof, rear deck, and rear wing. Taking it even further, the doors on this model are bonded carbon fiber, making it 13 pounds lighter than its Carbon Series cousin. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

During Monterey Car Week and the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Ford took the opportunity to show off a Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. And for lovers of carbon fiber, like this scribe, this version of the supercar is glorious high-tech overkill in the best of ways.

The guts of the Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon are black leather highlighted by Hyper Lime stitching on the center console, door panels, instrument panel, seats, and steering wheel. The seats are also adorned by a reflective center gradient running through the middle. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon is the ultimate expression of the Mustang GTD’s high-tech, high-performance construction and is a reminder of the race-derived, cutting-edge capability that sits beneath the surface of every Mustang GTD,” Mustang GTD Chief Program Engineer Greg Goodall said. “Mustang GTD is a great-looking car, and now it stands out even more with its striking exposed carbon body and functional aero elements.”

Body Beautiful

The weave in the carbon panels of this model is perfectly aligned. Much like with the Mustang GTD Spirit of America, the Performance Package comes standard on the Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon. The package sharpens the aerodynamics with dive planes on the larger from splitter for increased downforce, underbody flaps for reduced drag, and a Drag Reduction System that adjusts the angle of the rear wing to optimize downforce for cornering and reduced drag for flat-out runs. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Escewing paint in favor of showing off the fetching carbon fiber weave that blends the strength and lightweight that find favor in in the racing world, the Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon also sheds some of the sheet metal in its doors in favor of bonded-in carbon fiber that trims another 13 pounds from the vehicle, as compared with the Mustang GTD Carbon Series.

“High performance requires high precision. When we were designing Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon, it was essential that these small details were present, because they speak to the care and attention required to both build a vehicle like Mustang GTD and to compete and win on the world’s stage with Mustang GT3,” Mustang GTD Design Manager Anthony Colard added.

Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon

Behind those special Performance Package magnesium wheels, the Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon’s Brembo brakes are adorned with a gloss-black GTD script atop their anodized calipers. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

So if the Carbon Series doesn’t pack in enough high-tech, lightweight beauty for you, the Liquid Carbon model ups the ante with the kind of race-inspired overkill that those who love carbon fiber and Mustangs will adore. Expect to see these models delivered this October to the rarified few who stepped up to maximum carbon fiber goodness.

The Performance Package also sheds weight thanks to lighter halfshafts, carpet, and those aforementioned 20-inch magnesium wheels. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

