Watch The Mustang GTD Outrun Itself Around The Nürburgring

steveturner
By Steve Turner May 20, 2025

Late last year, Ford set out to see what its Mustang GTD could do on the challenging Nürburgring racetrack in Germany. Despite intermittent wet conditions, the street-legal supercar proved itself by posting a sub-7-minute lap with Dirk Müller behind the wheel.

“The team behind Mustang GTD took what we’ve learned from decades on the track and engineered a Mustang that can compete with the world’s best supercars,” Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said after its first sub-7-minute lap. “We’re proud to be the first American automaker with a car that can lap the Nürburgring in under 7 minutes, but we aren’t satisfied. We know there’s much more time to find with Mustang GTD. We’ll be back.”

Not satisfied with that impressive result, the Mustang GTD team used the data gathered from that outing to hone the car’s performance. 

Only seven production sports cars have lapped the Nürburgring in under 7 minutes, and the Mustang GTD was the first from an American brand to do so, twice. Ford returned to the ’Ring and ran even quicker. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“The team spent the winter looking at where it could make gains, where it could improve reliability, and where those thousandths of a second could be clawed back,” Greg Goodall, Chief Program Engineer, Mustang GTD, said. “And it put those learnings into practice on the track, just like the Ford Performance Motorsports team does.”

As a result, they stiffened the chassis, retuned the dampers, tweaked the alignment, and improved the aerodynamics. Upon returning to the ’Ring last month, the improvements helped Müller hasten his lap time by 5.5 seconds to 6:52.072 minutes.

While Ford previously shared in-car footage of the car’s quicker lap, the company is now sharing a ghost lap, which shows the GTD racing with itself around the ‘Ring.

In a video released today, you can watch driver Dirk Müller race against his previous personal best around the track and see how the upgrades to the Mustang GTD improved the car’s performance.

“…Using the onboard footage and drawing on GPS and onboard telemetry data from both our 2024 session and our 6:52.092 lap from April 2025, you can see where the Mustang GTD’s improved powertrain calibration, updated aerodynamics, and optimized brake and traction control software come into play,” Brandon Turkus, Enthusiast Vehicles Communication Manager at Ford, said.

While it is cool to see the Mustang GTD compete with itself, the real winners are the buyers of these six-figure supercars, who will benefit from the engineering upgrades that delivered the quicker lap.

Article Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Watch The Mustang GTD Outrun Itself Around The Nürburgring

News

Watch The Mustang GTD Outrun Itself Around The Nürburgring

Carlisle Ford Nationals Set To Celebrate Several Blue Oval Eras

Event News

Carlisle Ford Nationals Set To Celebrate Several Blue Oval Eras

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading