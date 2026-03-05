When the first Mustang Dark Horse SC hammered for $1.25 million at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, it was out of reach for most Blue Oval pony car fans. Apparently, that was a sign of things to come. Recently, the retail pricing for the next-gen supercharged Mustang leaked onto the Internet, and it still seems out of reach for the average enthusiast, as the base model starts at more than six figures.

Sourced from a confidential dealer memo and shared online by Kelly Aiken, of KellTrac, this information ignited a firestorm that included enthusiasts saying it was “Officially out of reach for the common American!” and others even espousing the comparative value of the Corvette Z06.

“Ford is in a very tough position. Also, having owned a modified Z51 C8 Corvette and a stock Z06 / Z07 C8 Corvette, I am very confident that GM has dethroned Ford with the dollar value in the performance realm,” Aiken said. “Before this Dark Horse SC was announced, Ford had the lower-priced offering, which is great, but is it? $65K~ average price for a Dark Horse gets you similar performance as a 10-year-old 2016 GT Performance Package car, for almost 80-percent more money.”

Factory-supercharged performance Mustangs have always been the most expensive examples, but it would appear that the 2026 Mustang Dark Horse SC sets a new bar for Mustangs below the supercar spec as the base-model pricing begins at six figures. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Aiken, whose company markets performance suspension upgrades for a variety of vehicles, is a true enthusiast who has owned a variety of Ford performance machines, including the most recent Shelby GT500. He currently owns a Mustang GTD supercar, so he knows a thing or two about elite performance Mustangs.

“Shelby GT500 has lineage; those cars tend to appreciate over time. The GTD is a hand-picked process, and will also most likely appreciate. The GTD, to me, is more of a novelty, a Cars & Coffee, bragging-rights car than it is a car that the owners will be using. Except me, I daily drive it and will modify it,” Aiken laughed.

While it isn’t priced at a GTD level, the MSRP starts at a significant $103,490 for the base Mustang Dark Horse SC coupe. That is pretty far removed from the 2022 Shelby GT500 it succeeds, which started in the $77,000 range with taxes and fees but could rise higher with the $18,500 Carbon Fiber Track Pack and $10,000 painted-on stripes.

Information purportedly gleaned from a dealer memo that revealed the Dark Horse SC pricing recently hit the Internet and spread like wilfire elicting strong reactions from enthusiasts based on its $103,490 to $170,970 cost. (Image Credit: Kelltrac)

“The Dark Horse SC is priced ‘where it should be,’ but I feel it misses the mark for the average Ford Mustang enthusiast. For folks like myself who do not mind spending the money on it, then modifying it additionally, it can make more sense,” Aiken shared. “Because now we have a 1,000-horsepower car that is limited production, but not everyone can or will own the car and perform those modifications. So at the end of the day, this car is not really going to be the value that Ford is known for, unfortunately.”

The base price only sets the stage, however, as things escalate quickly for the optional Dark Horse SC configurations. The Track Pack raises the stakes to $139,990 MSRP, while the halo-level Track Pack Special Edition rings the register at an eye-watering $170,970 MSRP.

﻿All that is before the $3,000 Gas Guzzler Tax, the $1,995 Destination & Delivery Charges, and the inevitable dealer markups, which could easily push a Dark Horse SC Track Pack Special Edition into the $200,000 range.

Back in January of 2024, Ford CEO Jim Farley told Motor1 in reference to the continuation of V8 engines in Mustangs: “And if we’re the only one on the planet making a V8 affordable sports car for everyone in the world, so be it.” However, it would seem that affordability is in the eye of the beholder, and for those who can afford the latest high-end Mustangs, it is a great time to be alive.