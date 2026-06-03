Is Four Times Its Sticker Price Too Much For A 140-Mile Fox?

Back in 1992, you could walk into your local Ford dealership with just over 15 grand and drive home in a brand-new Mustang LX 5.0 notchback like this one. Three decades later, a much different question is presented by this 140-mile survivor: Is nearly 4 1/2 times its original sticker price too much for a 1992 Mustang 5.0 LX?

I might be based on this Deep Emerald Green coupe, which crossed the virtual auction block on Bring a Trailer, where bidding climbed to $69,000 before stalling short of reserve. Even without selling, the number says plenty about the current state of the 5.0 Mustang market and just how desirable untouched five-speed notchbacks remain.

The clean nose and lightweight notchback body style are exactly why LX coupes became favorites among drag racers during the heyday of the Fox Mustang era. Finished in Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic and riding on factory 16-inch Pony wheels, this 140-mile 1992 Mustang LX still looks like it just rolled off the showroom floor. (Photo Credit: Bring a Trailer)

If you grew up around the 5.0 Mustang scene, this car checks all the right boxes. It is a real LX coupe powered by a 5.0 H.O. V8, backed by a five-speed manual transmission and a Traction-Lok rear axle. It wears those game-changing factory 16-inch Pony wheels, retains its original Titanium cloth interior, and reportedly spent decades tucked away in storage with one owner in New York before surfacing earlier this year.

Low Miles

Not only is the mileage low on this Fox coupe, but it is still in the wrapper. Factory protective coverings remain on portions of the seats and carpeting, while the interior looks more like it is sitting on the dealer lot, ready for prep back in 1992. Even the original Goodyear tires are still mounted on those five-spoke wheels.

In stock form, Ford rated the fuel-injected 5.0-liter at 225 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque in 1992. Those numbers might seem modest today, but enthusiasts understand that the real allure of these cars was the combination of lightweight construction, strong aftermarket support, and a drivetrain that responded to modifications almost ridiculously well. A set of gears, bolt-on upgrades, and sticky tires could turn a notchback like this into a serious street/strip weapon.

Ford’s fuel-injected High Output 5.0-liter V8 remains one of the most recognizable engines of the modern muscle era. Factory rated at 225 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque, the 302ci small-block helped make Fox Mustangs dominant street-performance platforms throughout the late ’80s and early ’90s. The engine bay was recently dry-ice cleaned before it was put up for sale. (Photo Credit: Bring a Trailer)

As luck would have it, this particular car escaped all of that. Finished in Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic, the coupe still looks exactly like the kind of Mustang that won the hearts of enthusiasts. The LX notchback remains especially desirable thanks to its cleaner appearance and lighter weight compared to the ground-effects-clad GT models.

Nicely Optioned

This example also carries Preferred Equipment Package 245A, which added power windows, locks, and mirrors, along with cruise control, premium audio, air conditioning, and a power-adjustable driver seat. Underneath, the factory suspension features variable-rate springs, quad-shock rear suspension hardware, and power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering.

Enthusiasts gravitated toward the LX coupe thanks to its lighter weight and clean proportions, and that attraction remains today. While it seems easier to find specialty models, like Cobras, with low miles, a pristine notchback like this one is a real unicorn. (Photo Credit: Bring a Trailer)

According to the listing, the engine bay and underside were dry-ice cleaned ahead of the sale, the headlights were restored, and an oil change was completed in late 2025. Otherwise, the car appears remarkably untouched. The original window sticker shows delivery to Romano Ford in Fayetteville, New York, with that almost unbelievable MSRP of $15,674.

So is $69,000 too much for a 1992 Mustang 5.0 LX? For enthusiasts who remember when notchback 5.0s were cheap used cars sitting outside high schools and drag strips, absolutely. However, nostalgia is strong with cars like this. Either way, we hope someone buys it and preserves it, because we’d be too tempted to modify it.