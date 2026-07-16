When you think of a four-door vehicle, performance might not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, no matter how many doors the latest F-150s have, they remain ripe for serious performance with the right combination of upgrades. A perfect example is the new Shelby F-150 Super Snake SuperCrew pickup, which blends the everyday practicality of a full-size truck with the kind of horsepower, handling, and styling normally associated with a high-performance machine.

For 2026, Shelby American turns the Ford F-150 Lariat 4×4 SuperCrew into one of the most powerful street-focused trucks in its lineup, adding a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 capable of producing more than 810 horsepower, a performance-focused lowered suspension, upgraded brakes, and a full suite of Shelby-specific styling enhancements. Built by Shelby Performance in Bristol, Indiana, the limited-production pickup brings together the utility truck owners need with the kind of pavement-shredding capability enthusiasts expect from the Shelby name.

The Shelby F-150 Super Snake SuperCrew transforms Ford’s full-size pickup with an aggressive street-performance appearance. The front end features a custom-painted front bumper cover, Shelby front air splitter, replacement grille with marker lights, functional painted fender vents, and a Shelby aluminum dual-intake ram-air hood designed to complement the truck’s supercharged 5.0-liter V8 power. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

Only 400 Shelby F-150 Super Snake SuperCrew trucks are planned for production, though Shelby anticipates building only about 200 examples due to limited 2026 F-150 availability.

The new truck continues a lineage that stretches back to Shelby’s long history with performance trucks and SUVs, as well as the modern Shelby F-150 programs that began nearly a decade ago. Unlike the lifted off-road variants that dominate much of today’s specialty truck market, the Super Snake SuperCrew is designed with the street enthusiast in mind, focusing on increased power, improved handling, upgraded braking capability, and aggressive styling.

Potent Performance

“Though traditionally recognized for his sports cars, Carroll Shelby had a long history with performance trucks and SUVs during his career,” Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American, said. “Shelby American is committed to building high-performance vehicles that continue his great legacy, whether it be a car or truck. Over the past decades, the demand for trucks, both on- and off-road, has grown tremendously. That led us to pour our expertise into a more extreme version of the four-door SuperCrew Ford F-150.”

The foundation is Ford’s 400-horsepower 5.0-liter V8, but buyers looking for the full Super Snake experience can opt for Shelby’s Stage 2 supercharger package that pushes output to 810-plus horsepower when fed 93-octane fuel. Supporting hardware includes upgraded high-performance fuel injectors, Ford Racing spark plugs, a performance aluminum heat exchanger, a carbon-fiber intake tube, and a Shelby-tuned BORLA Performance exhaust system finished with either black or chrome exhaust tips.

The Super Snake’s rear styling combines function and attitude with 3D Shelby lettering on the tailgate and bed sides, a custom-painted tonneau cover, premium BedRug liner with Shelby lettering, and a Shelby-tuned Borla Performance exhaust system exiting through black or chrome tips. Rear traction bars help keep the axle controlled when the truck’s 810-plus horsepower reaches the pavement. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

The chassis upgrades are just as important as the horsepower. Rather than simply adding power to a stock platform, Shelby developed a complete street-focused suspension package featuring an adjustable, lowered suspension, KING adjustable coilover shocks, rear traction bars, and a four-wheel alignment designed to improve handling and stability.

“While our lifted, off-road Shelby F-150 is very popular, a growing number of people prefer a lowered, street-oriented truck,” Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American, said. “We’ve been asked to combine the extraordinary capabilities of our Mustang-based vehicles with the unique dynamics of a light-duty street pickup.”

Helping put all that power to the pavement are Michelin Pilot Sport AS4 performance tires mounted on 22-inch Shelby alloy wheels available in black or chrome finishes. Shelby also upgrades the stopping power with Baer oversized drilled-and-slotted performance rotors designed to improve cooling, along with Shelby-branded red caliper covers for additional visual impact.

Standout Style

The Super Snake’s aggressive personality is immediately obvious from the outside. Shelby adds a custom-painted front bumper cover, a replacement grille with marker lights, a front air splitter, functional painted fender vents with Shelby logos, body-color smooth fender flares, and painted aero ground effects. A Shelby aluminum replacement dual-intake ram-air hood provides both function and visual drama, while full-body stripes complete the signature appearance.

Three-dimensional Shelby lettering on the bed sides and tailgate, a custom-painted tonneau cover, Shelby puddle lamps, and DOT-compliant grille, fender, and rear lighting details round out the exterior transformation.

Every component of the Shelby F-150 Super Snake SuperCrew is designed around its street-performance mission. Michelin Pilot Sport AS4 tires, 22-inch Shelby wheels, Baer oversized drilled and slotted performance rotors, KING adjustable coilovers, and Shelby’s lowered suspension package work together to give this full-size pickup sharper handling and improved road manners. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“We always had industry-setting standards for our street trucks, but some of our designs were so advanced that it was not possible to realize them,” Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Chief Designer, said. “Working with the team at Shelby Performance, we can now take our vision from the idea stage and turn it into reality. The result is an ultra-fast street truck with the awesome capabilities that Carroll Shelby expected of every Shelby vehicle.”

Inside, Shelby focuses on creating a cabin that feels as special as the truck performs. The interior receives exclusive Shelby-designed top-grain leather seat covers, carbon-fiber aesthetic trim, billet racing pedals, embroidered carpet floor mats, tinted windows, and a serialized Shelby Registry CSM plaque. Each truck also receives an engine bay plaque documenting its build.

2026 Shelby F-150 5.0L Super Snake Mods

Performance

Shelby engineered an 810-plus-horsepower Stage 2 supercharger

Blower and intake manifold powder-coated Shelby Racing Blue

Performance air intake w/ high flow air filter

Carbon fiber intake tube

Performance aluminum heat exchanger

Upgraded high-performance fuel injectors

Ford Racing spark plugs

Upgraded high-performance motor oil 5W50

Shelby tuned BORLA Performance exhaust w/ black or chrome exhaust tips

Speedometer recalibration

Exterior

All new Michelin Pilot Sport AS4 performance tires

22-inch Shelby alloy wheels in black or chrome

Baer oversized drilled & slotted performance rotors (for improved cooling)

Red caliper covers w/ Shelby logo

Tire sensor recalibration

Shelby exclusive adjustable lowered suspension

KING adjustable coilovers

Performance rear traction bars

Four-wheel alignment

Custom-painted front bumper cover

Shelby front air splitter

Custom painted replacement grille w/ marker lights

Body color smooth fender flares w/ marker lights

DOT-compliant grille, fender & rear lights

Shelby puddle lamps

Functional painted front fender vents w/ Shelby logo

Shelby rocker panel graphics

Painted aero performance ground effects

Shelby aluminum replacement dual intake ram air hood

3D Shelby lettering on bed sides

3D Shelby lettering on tailgate

Custom-painted tonneau cover

Premium carpet BedRug liner w/ Shelby lettering

Shelby full-body rally stripes

Interior

Exclusive Shelby-designed top-grain leather seat covers

Shelby Registry CSM serial number plaque w/ engine bay plaque

Carbon fiber aesthetic interior trim kit

Billet racing pedals

Shelby embroidered carpet floor mats

Tinted windows (50 State)

“Shelby owners expect their trucks to look and feel as special as it performs,” Brock Patterson, Shelby Performance Director of Sales and Marketing, said. “That’s why we spent so much time making sure that the interior, styling, and ride of the trucks are exemplary. Since there’s limited availability of the F-150 in 2026, we anticipate only producing 200 of the 400 projected builds. If you want to own one of these incredible Shelby pickups, now’s the time to lock in your build and CSM number.”

The 2026 Shelby F-150 Super Snake SuperCrew carries a starting MSRP of $140,795 for the supercharged version and comes backed by a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty, while Ford Motor Company’s powertrain warranty remains intact. The trucks will be available through select Shelby Performance Ford dealers across the United States, documented in the official Shelby Registry, listed in Black Book, and owners will become members of Team Shelby. For more on this four-door performer, head over to the Shelby website.