Ford Built A Digital Garage To Unite The Mustang Community

Walk into any Mustang show, and by the time you head out, it’s likely you will have collected three different club business cards and been told about four Facebook groups you need to join. The Mustang community has never had a shortage of passion. What it has always lacked is a single place to put it all, enter Mustang Unleashed.

That is the problem Ford’s new platform is taking a serious swing at solving. With the recent addition of a rewards system, it’s evolving into something that you want to get in early on. And no, you don’t need to own a Mustang to join.

The platform is built around four core features, each one addressing something the community has been doing on its own, but now is in one central place.

Hit The Road

The MyDrive feature lets members map routes, upload photos, and share the backroads that the rest of us are always hunting for. Every enthusiast has that one road they treat like a personal secret. MyDrives turns that local knowledge into something the whole community benefits from. With MyDrive, you can plan that annual voyage to the Carlisle Ford Nationals, a trip down south to Mustang Week Texas, or just a fun outing with like-minded enthusiasts through your hometown.

Round Up The Club

MyInvites handles the event side. Whether you are organizing a Cars & Coffee or a caravan to a national show, you can build and share it here alongside Ford-supported events. This gives you one calendar instead of searching websites, social groups, or even the old-school paper flyer.

Unlock Vehicle Data

The Special Vehicle Registry integration into Mustang Unleashed is the feature that should matter most to anyone who owns a Mustang. Linking your Mustang through Ford’s SVR pulls original factory specifications directly from Ford’s NAVIS database. Plus opens invitations to exclusive Ford events. If you are already in the SVR system, syncing takes less than a minute.

Performance Points

Which brings us to the newest feature, MyPoints. Two separate balances run simultaneously. Lifetime Points accumulate through participation and never decrease, determining your leaderboard standing and profile achievements permanently. Redeemable Points function as a separate spendable currency. Use them in the Rewards Shop without touching your leaderboard position at all.

So why should you aim to earn MyPoints? You’ll be able to visit the Mustang Unleashed Rewards Shop, which has lots to offer. Exclusive merchandise, partner discounts from brands like 8 percent off at RTR Vehicles, 10 percent off with Ford Show Parts. Plus, limited collector drops that disappear once fully redeemed. We hear more brands are to be added soon as well.

Earning MyPoints is simple. Engaging within the community, build your profile, create MyDrives, post MyInvites, and stay up to date on everything happening on the platform.

Accounts are free at MustangUnleashed.com. The bones are good, and the rewards system is designed to incentivize real participation. With the enthusiast culture that the Mustang community carries, this program is sure to become something great that only adds to the greatness of the Ford Mustang. We’ll see you in there!