Does The Perfect Ford GT Have Two Turbos And Four Digits?

Saying a Ford GT is perfect is a lofty claim. Finding flaws in any modified supercar is easy. That said, this example pleads a strong case for achieving that goal. The crew at Boden Autohaus recently took delivery of a twin-turbocharged first-gen Ford GT and upgraded the aesthetics and hardware to match its massive engine output.

Starting at the rear bumper, technicians fabricated larger custom exhaust tips to properly fill the factory cut-outs. Next, they replaced the original plastic trim pieces with custom billet aluminum components to eliminate a known fire hazard. The owner also selected lightweight HRE carbon-fiber wheels featuring gloss-black centers. Afterward, installing oversized Brembo brake calipers on all four corners gave the car much-needed stopping power.

The team cleaned up the look of the exterior as well. “It is Nardo gray. So, you’ll never see this on a factory paint job,” Josh Esfahani, of Boden, noted. “And he wanted to preserve the really nice paint underneath, which is black with the stripes. So, we did a stripe delete.”

Later, bolting on a custom latch bar allowed a single person to open the heavy rear clamshell. Underneath the fenders, a KW V3 suspension system lowered the Ford GT to the ground, while a hydraulic nose lift setup helps it clear steep driveways.

Taking the completed build onto the street revealed a terrifying driving experience. The Heffner titanium twin-turbo kit produces massive acceleration that requires total driver focus. Dialing in a custom boost control map helped keep the tires planted in First and Second gear before unleashing maximum thrust at higher speeds.

“So, this car is tuned on race gas, and it’s putting about 1,200 horsepower out, which is more than double the factory output,” Esfahani said.

While you might not consider this mega-powered supercar perfect, it’s certainly a compelling combination thanks to some thoughtful upgrades that round out the combination. With four-digit Modular power on tap and those classic Ford GT looks, this is one enviable ride.