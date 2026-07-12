Snapping a transmission shaft at the starting line ruins a race weekend, and it completely empties a builder’s wallet. Mechanics who push heavy drag cars to extreme speeds need driveline components that actually survive hard launches. ATI Performance Products just released its new forged 4340 one-piece output shafts for the popular TH400 transmissions. These hardened-steel components replace weak factory hardware that simply breaks apart under the extreme stress of aggressive transbrake releases.

The ATi manufacturing team machines these replacement parts from premium steel to handle massive torque spikes. Enthusiasts gain great flexibility during the assembly process, mainly because ATI builds these units with extra-long splines and precise measurement markings. Fabricators can easily cut the hardened metal down from a standard Powerglide length, all the way to the absolute shortest custom 4×4 configuration. Offering this level of customization allows shops to fit the same strong shaft into multiple different vehicle builds without ordering special sizes every time.

ATI organized the new catalog to support both street-driven classic cars and dedicated drag strip machines. Buyers picking the TH400 length (P/N: 406028), or the Powerglide length (P/N 406028P), receive units fully equipped for highway duty. These specific one-piece output shafts come with an installed bushing, a standard governor gear, and a speedometer gear provision.

Dedicated racers dropping weight and removing street accessories can order part numbers 406027 or 406027P instead. These race-only versions retain the installed bushing but delete the factory governor and speedometer gears completely. The company keeps all versions fully stocked, shipping them out in whatever specific length the builder requests.

Sending massive amounts of horsepower through a weak transmission creates a recipe for absolute disaster on the track. Upgrading the internals before a catastrophic failure saves time, and it keeps the chassis rolling down the strip safely. Dropping these heavy-duty one-piece output shafts into a fresh transmission build gives drag racers the mechanical confidence to grab the next gear and keep their feet in the throttle.