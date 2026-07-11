For decades, the annual charge up Goodwood’s famous 1.16-mile hillclimb has delivered one of the world’s great automotive spectacles. Le Mans legends, Formula 1 cars, and cutting-edge performance machinery all attack the narrow ribbon of pavement lined by hay bales and flint walls, often giving enthusiasts their first look at the industry’s next big thing under full throttle. Now, some of that atmosphere is headed to America.

Announced during the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard, the Goodwood Road Racing Club of America marks the first major expansion into the United States for the famed British motorsport institution. The membership offering is scheduled to launch in 2027 and represents the beginning of a broader American rollout for the club that has served as the enthusiast heartbeat of Goodwood’s motorsport community since 1998.

The Mustang GTD returned to Goodwood’s legendary hillclimb in 2025, where the range-topping Mustang represented Ford’s modern performance ambitions on one of motorsport’s most famous stretches of pavement. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

For Ford fans, the announcement should be exciting. The Goodwood Festival of Speed has become an important stage for the Blue Oval to showcase some of its more impressive machinery from the past, present, and future, with the Mustang Bullitt, Mustang GTD, Ford GT, GT40, Shelby Cobra, and Mustang RTR all making memorable appearances on the legendary hillclimb.

As part of its American expansion strategy, Goodwood enlisted Northwood University in Midland, Michigan, to provide independent analysis and guidance on entering the U.S. market.

“When I met with His Grace in London, and he shared his vision for bringing the Goodwood Road Racing Club to America, I immediately recognized that Northwood possessed the expertise, industry relationships, and consumer insights required to help validate and strengthen the plan,” Northwood President Kent MacDonald said. “Our team was proud to contribute to such an exciting project, and we look forward to seeing the Goodwood experience thrive across the United States.”

California Dreaming

The announcement also included the first details of Goodwood’s American roadmap. Founding Membership applications are set to open in January 2027, an event calendar will follow later that year, and the centerpiece of the effort will be Goodwood’s first headline event outside the United Kingdom at California’s Willow Springs Raceway in Fall 2028.

Members will also gain access to curated experiences centered in California and extending across the country and internationally, all designed to deliver the same enthusiast-first approach that has made the Festival of Speed and Revival destination events for gearheads worldwide.

Mustang RTR machines brought tire smoke, opposite lock, and unmistakable American V8 attitude to the 2025 Festival of Speed, reminding spectators that Goodwood celebrates car culture and entertainment just as much as outright speed. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“Launching the Goodwood Road Racing Club in America is a monumental undertaking,” The Duke of Richmond and Gordon, who oversees the Goodwood events, said. “We needed an organization with a comprehensive understanding of the American automotive landscape, from industry dynamics to consumer sentiment. Northwood University has been exceptional, and we are grateful for both the quality of its insights and the speed with which its team conducted a thorough analysis of our plans. Their contribution has been invaluable as we prepare to bring the Goodwood experience to a new audience.”

Exactly what a Goodwood event in the US looks like remains to be seen, but it’s difficult not to get excited about the possibilities for Blue Oval enthusiasts. If Goodwood can capture even a portion of the magic that makes the Festival of Speed a bucket-list event, Ford fans could someday find themselves watching everything from historic GT40s and Shelby machines to modern performance Mustang variants and Ford Performance race cars attack an American course with the same energy seen in the UK for more than three decades.