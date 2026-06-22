VIP Access Offers The Best Of Mustang Week Charlotte

When Mustang Week presented by Monster Energy and Roush Performance comes to Charlotte-Concord, North Carolina, from August 24-29, 2026, it will bring together every corner of Mustang culture for six days of competition, cruising, motorsports, and community. And for attendees looking to experience every part of it, the event’s VIP package offers a different way to take in the week.

Six Days Of Mustang Culture

Charlotte has become one of the premier destinations for Ford enthusiasts, and Mustang Week’s schedule reflects that. The week kicks off with community-focused gatherings, including the Kick-Off Party presented by Modify My Stang, Karting & Ice Cream Social at K1 Speed presented by Hemmings, and the Mustang Week Games & All-Ford Meet-Up at The Horseshoe in Kannapolis presented by Harris Mustang. From there, the action ramps up quickly.

Charlotte Motor Speedway and zMAX Dragway serve as the backdrop for a packed lineup of activities, including drag racing, roll racing, autocross, burnout competitions, ride-alongs, dyno challenges, cruise-ins, a Poker Run, and a Track Day on the ROVAL presented by Shelby. The week ultimately culminates with the Official Mustang Week Car Show Presented by Roush Performance, where hundreds of Mustangs from every era come together to showcase the evolution of Ford’s iconic pony car.

It’s a schedule that touches nearly every segment of the hobby, from hardcore racers to weekend cruisers.

More Than Just A Better Seat

For enthusiasts planning to spend the entire week immersed in the action, the VIP package adds a layer of convenience that becomes increasingly valuable as the crowds build.

VIP admission includes access to all Mustang Week venues throughout the event, along with entry to dedicated VIP areas at zMAX Dragway. Guests will have access to the VIP Suite and reserved VIP Grandstand seating overlooking the Monster Energy Zone, placing them in a prime position for some of the week’s most anticipated activities.

Dedicated entry lanes help streamline access to the venue, while premium amenities offer a welcome break during long days at the track. For anyone who has attended a large automotive event before, those details can make a surprisingly big difference by the end of the week.

Limited Gear For Dedicated Fans

The package also includes a collection of exclusive Mustang Week merchandise available only to VIP attendees. Along with a choice of event shirt or hat, VIP guests receive a limited-edition sling bag, keychain, VIP lanyard, poker chip, and event stickers. A merchandise Fast Pass is also included, helping attendees avoid some of the longer lines that inevitably develop during peak show hours.

For many enthusiasts, event merchandise is part of the tradition. Years later, those items often end up serving as reminders of the cars, people, and experiences that defined a particular Mustang Week.

Plan Ahead

One thing seasoned Mustang Week attendees understand is that participation spots tend to disappear quickly. Whether it’s autocross, drag racing, burnout competitions, roll racing, or the dyno challenge, many of the motorsports activities operate with limited capacity. As registration opens and schedules begin to fill, the most sought-after experiences are often the first to reach their limits.

That reality is simply a reflection of Mustang Week’s continued growth. As the event heads into 2026, Charlotte is once again preparing to become the center of the Mustang world for one week. For some attendees, general admission will be all they need. For others, especially those planning to spend every day at the track and show grounds, VIP access offers a chance to experience the event from a different perspective.

Either way, the countdown to August is officially underway, and we’ll be there to cover all the action Mustang Week has to offer!