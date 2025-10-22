Mustang Week Gets Bigger And Bolder With Move To Charlotte In 2026

For more than two decades, Mustang Week has been the beating heart of the Blue Oval community — a celebration of speed, style, and shared passion that transformed a coastal town into a pilgrimage site for Ford enthusiasts. But as every great car story evolves, so too does Mustang Week. Beginning August 24-29, 2026, the world’s largest Mustang gathering will enter its next chapter in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This move marks both a return to Mustang’s roots and a bold step toward the future. Charlotte isn’t just a city, it’s an automotive enthusiast dreamland filled with Ford performance history. From RTR Vehicles and the Ford Racing Tech Center to Ford’s NASCAR teams and the Ford Performance Racing School, Charlotte has long been a hotbed of horsepower. It’s a place where the smell of race fuel and burning rubber is as common as morning coffee. And now, it’s where Mustang Week will thrive.

Since its humble beginnings in Myrtle Beach, Mustang Week has evolved from a grassroots meetup into a cornerstone of the Mustang community. The cruising, the car shows, and — most importantly — the friendships built along the way made Mustang Week legendary. Thousands of enthusiasts have packed the boulevard each summer, creating an atmosphere that felt as much like a family reunion as it did a car show.

That spirit remains, but in recent years, challenges in operating major automotive events inside the city limits of Myrtle Beach have made it increasingly difficult to keep the tradition alive. Event permits became harder to secure, the City of Myrtle wasn’t supportive, and the logistical headaches grew. For Mustang Week to survive and thrive, it was time for a change.

Myrtle To Motorsports Central

“We’ll never forget where we came from,” said James Lawrence, Mustang Week. “Myrtle Beach made Mustang Week what it is today. But Charlotte opened its arms to us and said, ‘Let’s build something incredible together.’ This move ensures Mustang Week’s future and lets us make it better than ever.”

Mustang Week Charlotte will be anchored at zMAX with some road racing and events occurring at Charlotte Motor Speedway — two of the most iconic motorsports venues in America. These world-class facilities offer not just space, but opportunity:

• A massive Mustang and All-Ford show on the zMAX grounds

• Cruise-ins, meet-ups, and social events throughout the week

• Drag racing, drifting demos, autocross, and burnout contests

• A vibrant vendor midway, concerts, and ridealongs

Simply put, the move unlocks even more Mustang action, all in one place, with the infrastructure to support it. And for those who’ve loved Mustang Week’s more laid-back coastal vibe, the same sense of community, fun, and connection will remain at its core.

Promising Move

The move to Charlotte is designed to maintain Mustang Week’s promise that the event belongs to the people who love the Mustang most. While the backdrop is changing, the goal remains to offer the ultimate experience for Mustang fans and owners.

“Mustang Week has always been about people,” Lawrence added. “It’s about friendships, great times talking cars, and the shared love for Mustangs. Moving to Charlotte will create the next set of memories for all of our Ford Mustang fans and enthusiasts.”

That spirit already expanded this year with the inaugural Mustang Week Texas event, which returns from April 14-18, 2026, at Moody Gardens Resort in Galveston.