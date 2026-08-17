Lately, Shelby American really leaned into the high-performance truck side of its business by offering several upgrade packages for Ford’s Coyote-powered pickup trucks. The most recent is the Shelby Super Snake F-150, which the company says received a favorable reception from customers. As a result, Shelby is rolling out a Championship Edition package that is available on a limited number of these trucks. That package commemorates many of the company’s notable racing triumphs in the past six decades.

Only 144 of the 2026 Shelby Super Snake F-150 Championship Edition trucks will be built, and each will be refinished in one of three special colors tied to Shelby American’s racing history. Pearl Orange celebrates Daytona, Pearl Green honors Sebring, and Pearl Blue pays tribute to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Shelby Super Snake F-150 Championship Edition combines the aggressive front-end treatment of the street-focused pickup with one of three race-inspired exterior finishes. The limited-edition trucks receive unique Championship Edition striping and badging, while the Super Snake Sport adds grille and bodywork designed to echo the attitude of the Super Snake Mustang. Underneath the styling is a lowered, road-focused chassis built around adjustable KING coilover shocks, while Baer drilled-and-slotted rotors provide upgraded braking performance. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

The package is available on both the two-door Super Snake Sport and the four-door SuperCrew, with each receiving more than 810 horsepower when equipped with Shelby’s Stage 2 supercharger. The street-focused Super Snake also features an adjustable lowered suspension with KING coilover shocks and traction bars, while Baer drilled-and-slotted performance rotors provide additional braking capability.

“The Shelby F-150 Super Snake is the pinnacle of contemporary American muscle truck performance,” Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations, said. “They incorporate the same innovation that earned Shelby American so many championships 60 years ago. The stunning trucks make a visual statement as bold as their performance capabilities.”

From the rear, the Shelby Super Snake F-150’s lowered stance and performance-focused hardware reinforce that this truck is built for pavement rather than trail duty. Traction bars help keep the rear suspension planted when the supercharged 5.0-liter lays down more than 810 horsepower, while the Championship Edition treatment adds distinctive striping and badging tied to Shelby American’s racing legacy. Each truck also receives a unique Shelby serial number for the official Shelby Registry. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

The Championship Edition trucks also receive a carbon-fiber intake tube feeding the Stage 2 supercharger, with the intake powder-coated to match the exterior. Shelby adds unique exterior and interior badging, color-matched upholstery stitching, a Shelby serial number entered into the official Shelby Registry, Team Shelby Club membership, and a certificate documenting each truck’s limited-edition status.

The SuperCrew carries an MSRP of $158,795, including a fully loaded Lariat 4×4 F-150 chassis with the 5.0-liter engine. The supercharged two-door Super Snake Sport starts at $133,795. Both include Shelby’s three-year/36,000-mile warranty, while the Ford powertrain warranty remains intact. If that sounds like your kind of pickup, you can visit the Shelby American website for more information on the Shelby Super Snake F-150 Championship Edition.