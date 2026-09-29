With the push of a button, the 795-horsepower Predator rumbles to life, announcing that this pony car is packing serious muscle. Soon after pulling away, it is clear that this car is something else. It might be easy to dismiss this as a GT500 2.0. Still, Ford Racing engineers combed through every facet of the mechanical and electronic systems to deliver more performance and balance in a car that can still be driven right off a dealer lot without an application process.

“What we wanted to do is really make it a vehicle that exemplified our standard mantra: flatter the novice, reward the expert. And to do that with a 795-horsepower supercharged 5.2-liter is a little bit tricky,” Carl Widmann, Ford Performance Chief Engineer, said of the 2026 Mustang Dark Horse SC. “You want to make sure every input and response is very linear and predictable, from braking, steering, ride, and roll, and then you want it to be faster than it’s ever been.”

Heading out toward Sonoma Raceway in Northern California behind the wheel of the Dark Horse SC, we stab the throttle at the sight of the first straight, empty road. The DCT downshifts, the boosted 5.2 revs, and as soon as it hits the midrange, the angels start to sing as you are pushed back in the seat. But given the venue, we have to cut the endorphin rush short and save it for the track. It is, however, readily apparent that the transmission calibration is sharper than the outgoing GT500, as engineers continued to hone the code to make better use of all that power.

Your author began his experience in the Dark Horse SC with a Track Package Special Edition, which is the most expensive and heavily optioned example. In short, it was glorious, which is mostly attributable to the performance and ride quality delivered by the Track Package bits. “Our objectives on this program were a race-bred V8 powertrain with more power. We also wanted to dramatically improve aerodynamics, cooling, and track capability, and have a flatter, predictable handling character out of this vehicle,” Arie Groeneveld, Chief Program Engineer, Ford Racing, said. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“There are a few hardware changes, primarily to the cooling-line routing and new clutch materials. The rest is really calibration: improved shift smoothness, some shift scheduling changes, and some new strategies we learned from the GT3 program,” Calvin Trescott, Ford Racing Powertrain Engineer, said. “One example is if you’re on track and approaching redline RPM with high pedal input. Above 7,200 rpm, it will actually hold the gear to redline, even if you pull the paddle. Those are some of the things we learned from the race program, and then there’s a lot of refinement work focused on drivability to make the car drive nicer around town and on the road.”

“I think probably a lot of the transmission work. It’s all the details in the transmission, and I think everybody will notice the transmission, whether they’re doing drag strips, whether they’re driving on their favorite back road, or hard on the track,” Widmann added. “So I think it is so important in the power delivery. If I was going to say the one that exemplifies a whole bunch of little changes, it’d be the transmission at the end of the day. It’s a big assembly with a lot of little changes. But net-net, I think every time you get behind the wheel, you notice that.”

Under the hood, the tried-and-true Predator 5.2-liter V8 remains largely unchanged from its first deployment in the outgoing GT500. Ford engineers deployed the smaller supercharger pulley from the Raptor R program but retained the Mustang’s higher redline to deliver 795 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque, deftly corralled by electronics and hardware to balance that much force. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

A Lot Of Upgrades

That litany of little changes exemplifies the creation of the most potent non-supercar Mustang yet, as Widman told us they changed “a lot of parts a little bit.” However, what is impressive about all those iterative efforts was how they come together in a cohesive package that allows anyone to strap into a supercharged Mustang and make the most of the experience.

Your scribe teamed up with noted Mustang YouTuber StangMode on the drive out to the racetrack, and Ford set us out on a path through some dynamic and technical roads through northern California’s mountains and hills. The road turns were tight, but the pavement wasn’t perfect, so the path served as a real test for the configuration we selected, which was the top-spec Track Pack Special Edition, which adds painted graphics, Race Red Brembo brakes with carbon-ceramic rotors, the carbon-fiber package, red-striped seat belts, titanium paddle shifters, Solar Red Recaro seats, and more.

Carl Widmann, Ford Performance Chief Engineer, told us that the engineering team changed “a lot of parts a little bit” to achieve a new level of performance with the Dark Horse SC. This labeled example illustrates just how much iterative engineering went into turning a snarling supercharged stallion into something the average driver can tame. “It all starts with MagneRide dampers on all four corners, the latest hardware, and the latest software. We’re making changes to each individual damper thousands of times a second. That gives you the flat character and the confidence as you’re driving, controlling body roll as well as multiple inputs, whether it’s inputs from the vehicle or from the driver,” Groeneveld said. “…We changed the sway bars, we changed the springs, we modified the front and rear knuckles. Our front control arms are forged aluminum. Lots of bits there that have changed. The steering gear is new, and the tie rods are upgraded.”

While some of that gear is for show, it is the functional Track Package gear that matters, particularly those carbon wheels and brakes. Mere minutes into our journey through the curves, my smirk grew into a Cheshire cat grin. While even the Track Package variant carries a substantial 4,110-pound heft to the party, the supercharged stallion glided through the turns and turned even a brisk trot into a corner-carving fun fest that entertained the driver without upsetting the passenger.

Feeling more like a traditional Mustang than its supercar cousin, the Dark Horse SC’s interior carries the signature S650 style with unique graphics, optional form-fitting Recaros, and Ford Racing logos added in for good measure. A new feature is Variable Traction Control. Once engaged, the driver can dial in the level of assistance depending on their skill level and style. “We’ve added variable traction control. That comes from GT3, and based on the tremendous capability of this car, you’re going to grow into the car. It’s got a lot of capability,” Groeneveld said. “…For those who are coming into a very capable car for the first time, being able to not have just a binary on-off switch for traction control, but to have five settings so that you can control how much engagement you have from traction control, is really helpful.” (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“We’ve got a brand-new steering gear, new controller logic, and new MagneRide logic,” Widmann said. “We really spent a lot of time uniquely setting up the Ford algorithms so we could pick apart on-road ride from what was happening in handling. That allowed us to get a wider breadth of capability for comfort, but also get more flatness out of the vehicle.”

Of course, the tuning is only part of the picture, because many of those parts that engineers tweaked a little bit are underneath the car. After all, 795 horsepower isn’t much good if you can’t apply it to the pavement.

Sharper Handling

“When you kind of go through soup to nuts, I think the first thing we took a hard, hard look at was the suspension kinematics. We run a unique knuckle and link arms, and that sets us up to be an inch wider in track. Instead of doing simple things, we actually changed both of them to aluminum forgings,” Widmann said. “…That has to do with really getting the roll center down with the knuckle and then getting immediate response. The cross-axis is a ball joint, so in essence, you get response quickly.”

What really stood out as the car just glided through the tight corners and sped through the brief straight sections is that the ride quality was outstanding. Only in switching from Sport to Track modes were the imperfections noticeable.

“We have 20-inch carbon-fiber wheels, 305 Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tires on the front and 315s in the rear, and the grip that you get from this car is fantastic,” Groeneveld said of the Track Package. “…Inside this, you’ll see carbon-ceramic rotors. The significant weight reduction, combined with the tire, carbon-fiber wheel, and carbon-ceramic rotors, takes out about 120 pounds of rotational weight, which is unsprung. It’s key.” The base SC also runs a cast-aluminum 16.5-inch rotor, and the difference is noticeable when you try to pick it up and when you are driving the car. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“That’s really how you set up springs, the dampers, and the bars when you have the kinematic setup of the suspension, and really getting the algorithms so you can basically distinguish what’s going on between track and road. As you go more aggressive, you can clamp down on damping. MagneRide is super fast in response time, so you can take advantage of that,” Widmann said.

Enabling engineers to fully optimize that MagneRide magic, however, is the weight saved by the carbon ceramic brakes and carbon wheels.

When fitted with the optional Track Package, the Dark Horse SC gains an aggressive rear wing that contributes to an additional 620 pounds of rear downforce at 180 miles per hour that helps plant the 315/30R20 Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rear tires, which are paired with 305/30R20s in front. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“That gives you a lot less inertia for acceleration, a lot less inertial control vertically for ride. So you’ve got the capability then to tune the shock systems differently because of the inertia changes,” Widmann said. “You don’t have to really try to control 25 percent of inertia coming at you vertically, and then you’ve got a half-inch wider wheel and more brake capability to go with your tire. So you can go faster.”

Big Difference

Moving to the base, Dark Horse revealed that, while it might seem counterintuitive, the Track Package offers both better performance and better ride quality. The base car excelled on the smooth passages but communicated far more of the imperfections when they surfaced. Driving it required a lighter touch, and it would still feel a bit floaty as elevation shifted mid-turn. After spending the most time in the Track configuration, the delta between the two seemed the largest I have felt between a base car and a performance option yet, which is fitting given the $36,500 tariff it adds to the window sticker.

Upon arriving at Sonoma, we moved to a different set of Track Pack cars and headed to the drag strip. Using the familiar Launch Control and Line Lock Track Apps simplified the process of blasting this high-powered machine down the drag strip. In the few hot laps afforded to this author, the traction gods didn’t smile down enough to put the car into the 10-second zone, but several others on the property, including our street co-driver, StangMode, did crack into the 10s. Moreover, one rookie drag racer set the bar with a 10.7-second rip, which showed the efficacy of the onboard systems.

While the Dark Horse SC was clearly engineered with the road course in mind, it is an impressive performer in a straight line. With proper conditions and technique, it is a legitimate 10-second machine right off the dealer lot. Making use of its 795-horsepower output is simplified by the car’s cleverly engineered Line Lock and Launch Control features, which allow even a novice to run impressive numbers on the 1,320. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

During development in more favorable conditions, Ford engineers piloted the Dark Horse SC to a 10.31 pass. In comparison, they brought out a well-worn GT500 test mule, which clicked off a 10.50, so it’s safe to say the latest supercharged stallion is a solid 10-second machine that is quicker than its predecessor.

After rocketing right through the center of Sonoma Raceway like we were in a straight-line video game, it was time to buckle up and head out onto the road course. With a Ford engineer leading the way, we navigated the elevation changes and technical turns of the storied racetrack at speed while framed by the daunting prospect of concrete barriers.

Your scribe was never going to take a car this capable to the limit, but the same characteristics that immediately appeared on the tight street corners proved equally effective on the bigger racetrack at higher speeds. There was gobs of grip, piles of power, and beacoup braking capacity.

Gobs Of Grip

The traction afforded by the Track Pack option is bolstered by wider tires and summer tires that are nearly slicks.

“On the knuckle, we changed it to get more negative camber, and we also made it so we could put an 11.5-inch wheel on the Track Package. We had to do that because of the legal requirements. We can’t go outboard, so we’ve got to grow inboard,” Widmann said. “The 11.5-inch wheel really gave us a lot more capability with the tire on the Track Package to get contact patch, which contact patch is everything when you’re screaming at 120 miles an hour into a corner. You want to hit the brakes, you want to get that response and then accelerate out.”

On Sonoma Raceway, the Dark Horse SC Track Package proved quite capable of delivering a high level of performance. We weren’t willing to push too hard on the unfamiliar track, but when we did, the car responded with ample traction and braking power to have plenty of fun on the storied road course. This car will be a monster in the hands of a skilled driver. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Over the course of a 15-minute session, your cautious author gained enough confidence to push a bit harder, and the car just kept delivering.

“We’ve done new rubber both for the Pirelli P Zero R on the standard vehicle and then the Michelin Cup 2s for the Track Package. That also gives us performance with the horsepower and the ability to get the roll centers down, more camber, and then more traction, more grip,” Widmann said. “That is, in essence, the chassis package that you see that will give you that capability, give you the response and the flatness that you’ll notice on-road and on-track when you drive the vehicle.”

Beacoup Brakes

With all that power and grip, the last thing you want as you hurtle toward the braking zone in Sonoma is a lack of braking, and these cars had that covered in spades. Fitted with massive 16.5-inch rotors in front and 14-inchers out back, the Dark Horse SC throws out the anchor with linear pedal feel, and though we weren’t going to approach the kind of velocity that might test their fade resistance, it would apparently be more than robust enough to endure a typical track session with aplomb.

“We basically co-developed between GTD and Dark Horse SC the carbon-ceramic package, so we could get more stopping power out of the front brake system. On the Dark Horse SC, because we’ve got more weight transfer, the front brake system is super critical to get track capability,” Widmann said. “It took a heck of a lot of weight off the front axle, along with the carbon-fiber wheel, which again helps ride because of less unsprung mass. It cuts out about 35 pounds off the front, about 25 percent.”

It might seem counterintuitive to say, but the optional Track Package not only performs better in high-speed environments, but it delivers better ride quality. Of course, adding that performance comes at a considerable cost. The base Dark Horse SC is a competent performer, but requires a lighter touch in the turns and communicates more of the rougher roads to the driver and passengers. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

In all, your scribe came away impressed by the latest boosted Blue Oval machine. Where the standard Dark Horse is the pinnacle of naturally aspirated 5.0-liter performance, the supercharged version doesn’t quite reach the heights of its supercharged 5.2-liter cousin, the Mustang GTD. However, it does set a new standard for supercharged performance that you can buy at any dealership.

Of course, we are talking about a six-figure Mustang, which would have been difficult to imagine even a decade ago. The question is how deep you want to go into those six figures to get the performance you desire. For most Dark Horse SC buyers, the base car is plenty of pony car. However, even if you aren’t a road course regular, know that the optional Track Pack takes a potent machine and turns the performance up to 11 while actually improving its streetability in the process.