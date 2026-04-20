These are the numbers enthusiasts have been waiting for, and they are pretty much what we expected. At 795 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque, the Mustang Dark Horse SC moves beyond the Ford Shelby GT500 and establishes a new high-water mark for factory-built, supercharged Mustang performance just beneath the 815-horsepower supercar level set by the Mustang GTD.

Just as the most recent GT500 reset the benchmark for supercharged S550 performance with 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque, the Dark Horse SC does the same for the S650 era. The most powerful Dark Horse yet passes the most recent Shelby outputs by 35 horsepower and 35 lb-ft of torque, and surrounds that increased output with race-honed capability.

The Mustang Dark Horse SC raises the supercharged pony car bar with 795 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque, pushing past the 2020–2021 Shelby GT500 and tucking in right behind the Mustang GTD’s 815-horsepower supercar output. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)



The Dark Horse SC was developed alongside the Ford Mustang GTD and the Ford Mustang GT3, and that shared engineering path is central to the car’s intent — prioritizing sustained performance through improved airflow, cooling, and chassis control to complement the Dark Horse SC’s substantial output.

“Developing the Mustang Dark Horse SC alongside the Mustang GTD and our Mustang GT3 race car allowed us to create a direct pipeline of innovation,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Racing, said. “Our goal was to bring the exact tech transfer and lessons learned from our most grueling endurance races directly to our road cars, giving our customers a true taste of what our race teams experience on the track.”

Power comes from a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, hand-assembled at Ford’s Dearborn Engine Plant by a single technician. That detail underscores the level of precision required to support nearly 800 horsepower with consistency. It’s a combination built for repeatable performance when the car is driven hard.

Under its hood, the Dark Horse SC’s supercharged 5.2-liter V8 is hand-assembled at Ford’s Dearborn Engine Plant by a single technician, built to deliver nearly 800 horsepower with consistency and durability. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

A TREMEC seven-speed dual-clutch transmission manages that output with fast, precise shifts, keeping the engine in its optimal range while supporting consistent acceleration. Supporting systems, including Variable Traction Control and the latest MagneRide damping, are calibrated to help translate that output into usable performance.

For those with a high enough credit score, the order banks are now open for the most powerful Dark Horse yet, and deliveries are expected to begin this summer.