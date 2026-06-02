Ever since a chicken farmer from Texas thought of stuffing a big American V8 into a lightweight British roadster, the Cobra formula is as much about attitude as performance. The latest machine from Britain’s oldest active automaker pushes that idea much further upscale, but the new AC Cobra GT Coupe still packs American Coyote muscle under its long hood.

Revealed as part of AC Cars’ 125th anniversary celebration, the fixed-roof flagship blends old-school endurance-racer inspiration with modern carbon-fiber construction and enough supercharged V8 power to run with legitimate exotics.

The AC Cobra GT Coupe retains the familiar Cobra grille opening and long-hood proportions. However, the lower roofline, widened stance, and carbon-fiber bodywork give it a far more exotic presence. The aggressive front fascia and sculpted fenders hint at the 720-horsepower potential lurking underneath. (Photo Credit: AC Cars)



If the GT Roadster looked like a modern interpretation of the classic Cobra, the coupe turns the aggression up several clicks. Inspired by the 1964 AC A98 Le Mans coupe, the GT Coupe trades the open-top roadster profile for a dramatic double-bubble roofline, broad rear haunches, and a curving Kamm-tail rear section that looks ready to devour Autobahn miles at triple-digit speeds. It still unmistakably reads as a Cobra, but this thing has far more supercar presence.

Underneath the carbon-fiber skin is AC’s extruded aluminum spaceframe chassis shared with the GT Roadster. The coupe carries over roughly 75 percent of the roadster’s engineering, but AC says the fixed-roof configuration benefits from additional development and chassis refinement carried out during testing. Dimensionally, it is much larger than the original Cobra at 166.3 inches long and nearly 78 inches wide. However, the company says the platform still delivers a near-perfect 50:50 weight balance and a curb weight of around 3,500 pounds.

Blue Oval Muscle

Fortunately, the soundtrack should still feel properly familiar to Ford performance fans.

Power comes from a Ford-derived 5.0-liter V8 offered in naturally aspirated or supercharged form. The base combination delivers 450 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, while the blown setup raises the stakes to 720 horsepower and 605 lb-ft. AC estimates the supercharged GT Coupe can rip from 0-60 mph in under 3.5 seconds, which should make the most of the coupe’s lower drag coefficient and long-legged GT mission. Buyers can row their own gears with a six-speed manual or opt for a 10-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

From the side, the GT Coupe’s Le Mans-inspired shape really comes into focus. The dramatic double-bubble roof, stretched hood, and muscular rear quarters modernize the original Cobra silhouette while improving aerodynamics and high-speed stability. (Photo Credit: AC Cars)

“The AC Cobra GT Coupe is unique in the history of AC Cars and, with production of the GT Roadster now underway, it shows the road ahead for the company as we build and deliver cars for existing customers,” David Conza, Chief Executive Officer of AC Cars, said. “AC Cars continues to invest in its operations and develop new partnerships. This will provide the catalyst to take AC Cars from around 100 hand-built cars a year currently, up to no more than 1,000 cars across all models in total. As we celebrate the 125th anniversary of the company, I want to thank the entire team for their dedication as we move from a boutique manufacturer to a global performance brand. However, we will still retain the craftsmanship and exclusivity that our clients respect.”

Unlike many modern exotics that sacrifice comfort in pursuit of lap records and social-media clout, the GT Coupe was engineered more as a high-speed grand tourer than a stripped-out track special. AC says the suspension tuning balances compliance with responsiveness, while the larger cabin packaging accommodates drivers taller than six feet. Inside, the coupe mixes analog gauges with digital displays, machined toggle switches, leather upholstery, climate control, touchscreen infotainment, and enough creature comforts to make long-distance driving realistic instead of theoretical.

Slippery Style

The aerodynamic details are equally intentional. The double-bubble roofline lowers the overall profile without compromising headroom, while the Kamm-tail rear treatment improves airflow efficiency without resorting to exaggerated long-tail bodywork. Both elements directly reference the original A98 competition coupe while helping modernize the Cobra shape to reach contemporary performance targets.

The curving Kamm-tail rear section pays tribute to the 1964 AC A98 competition coupe while helping reduce drag at speed. Wide rear track dimensions, a low center of gravity, and up to 605 lb-ft of torque should make this carbon-bodied machine every bit as serious as it looks. (Photo Credit: AC Cars)

At this level, the AC Cobra GT Coupe is obviously worlds removed from the rough-and-rowdy street fighters that originally defined the Cobra legend. Still, the core appeal remains intact. It is a lightweight British performance machine powered by a loud American V8, only now wrapped in carbon fiber and aimed squarely at the modern exotic market.

Naturally, exclusivity comes at a price. The naturally aspirated GT Coupe starts at approximately $315,000 before taxes, while the supercharged version opens at roughly $344,000 before taxes. Production will remain extremely limited, with the first customer deliveries scheduled for 2028 after GT Roadster production is fully underway. You can learn more by visiting the company’s website.