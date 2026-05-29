Shelby Vehicles Receive Black Book Value Recognition

Trying to explain the value of a Shelby-modified Mustang or truck to a dealer or lender has long been one of the frustrations of owning a specialty performance vehicle. A Shelby Super Snake or Shelby F-150 might carry serious hardware, documented provenance, and collector appeal, but too often those upgrades disappeared the moment the VIN hit a third-party valuation system. A recent agreement between Black Book and Shelby American aims to change that.

The partnership officially integrates Shelby American and Shelby Performance vehicles into Black Book’s valuation data, allowing dealers, lenders, and appraisers to identify these vehicles as professionally engineered specialty machines rather than standard production Fords with aftermarket parts attached.

The new Black Book agreement allows Shelby American Mustangs and Shelby Performance trucks to be identified within valuation data as specialty performance vehicles rather than standard production Ford models with aftermarket modifications. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

Because the modern Shelby lineup evolved far beyond a single halo Mustang, those proper valuations carry even more weight. Shelby Performance now builds an expanding truck lineup in Bristol, Indiana, where production recently ramped up at a dedicated Shelby vehicle facility. Those trucks include the Shelby F-150 Off-Road, Shelby F-150 Super Snake, Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport, Shelby Raptor, and the recently introduced Shelby F-250 Super Baja. On the Mustang side, Shelby American continues offering packages like the Shelby GT, Super Snake, GT350, GT350 T/A, GT500KR, and Shelby 1000.

“As the market for modified and upfitted vehicles continues to grow, dealers need reliable data they can trust,” Jim Jabaay, vice president of licensing sales at Black Book, explained. “By integrating Shelby cars and trucks into Black Book valuations, we are giving dealers greater confidence when pricing, appraising, and transacting these vehicles, while helping lenders and buyers better understand their true market value.”

The Shelby/Black Book agreement covers Shelby Mustang platforms, including the Shelby GT, Super Snake, GT350, GT500KR, and Shelby 1000, all of which are documented in the official Shelby Registry. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

Having a proper valuation for these special machines seems appropriate. Modern Shelby vehicles are not one-off tuner builds or dealer-installed appearance packages. They are serialized, registry-backed vehicles engineered around specific performance combinations and documented through the official Shelby Registry with Team Shelby membership included.

“Shelby American cars and trucks are amazing vehicles, offering enthusiasts a rare combination of performance and collectability,” Jeff Burttschell, President of Shelby Performance, added. “This relationship with Black Book helps ensure that our dealers have the data and transparency they need to stand behind the value of Shelby Performance vehicles in today’s market.”

Shelby Performance recently expanded truck production into a dedicated Bristol, Indiana, facility, where it now builds vehicles like the Shelby F-150 Super Snake, Shelby Raptor, and the new Shelby F-250 Super Baja. These vehicles are covered by Black Book as well. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

As Shelby expands deeper into the truck market while maintaining its Mustang legacy, having those vehicles properly recognized by a known valuation system like Black Book should give buyers and sellers of these performance machines more confidence.