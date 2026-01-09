One of Shelby’s most storied models is back for more, as the 2026 Shelby Super Snake is now available for order. Making its public debut during the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, later this month, the striking S650 is aimed at buyers who want a turnkey Mustang with that unmistakable Shelby swagger.

“The Shelby Super Snake Mustang has continuously evolved and improved since we reintroduced it for the 2007 model year, four decades after the first car became an immediate sensation,” Shelby American CEO Joe Conway said. “Based on Ford’s world-class Mustang sports car, the Shelby Super Snake name is now synonymous with American high performance.”

Based on Ford’s latest Mustang GT, the 2026 Shelby Super Snake continues Shelby American’s modern flagship formula with two powertrain options. Buyers can choose a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 rated at 480 horsepower or step up to the Whipple-supercharged version, cranking out 830-plus horsepower on 93-octane fuel. The supercharged setup is supported by Shelby’s extreme cooling system, a Borla exhaust, heavy-duty half-shafts, larger brakes, and a Shelby-engineered suspension designed to plant that additional power.

The 2026 Shelby Super Snake features an aggressive front fascia and a vented aluminum hood with hood pins and carbon fiber hood extractors. Revised grilles and a functional splitter with carbon fiber wickers manage airflow while reinforcing the car’s distinct design. (Photo Credit: Evan Klein)

While the overall formula carries over from previous versions, Shelby made some visual and detail updates for the 2026 Super Snake. The 20-inch forged magnesium wheels are now treated to a gunmetal finish, and Orange Fury is now available as an optional exterior color.

“Over the years, the Shelby Super Snake has evolved but kept its fierce competitive personality,” Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American, said. “Every aspect of the vehicle is modified and upgraded. The Shelby Super Snake has become our flagship car, as well as the longest-running model based on the Ford Mustang in our history.”

Weight reduction and airflow management remain central to the package. The Super Snake features a proprietary aluminum hood with hood pins, carbon fiber hood extractors, and carbon fiber widebody front fenders designed to improve cooling. Additional carbon fiber components include splitter wickers, rocker wickers, a rear diffuser, and a prominent rear wing on fastback models. Convertibles retain a ducktail spoiler. Together, these components are designed to improve high-speed stability while visually separating the Super Snake from a standard Mustang.

The Super Snake’s 5.0-liter Coyote is offered in 480-horsepower naturally aspirated form or upgraded to an 830-plus-horsepower Whipple-supercharged configuration. The higher-output package includes an extreme cooling system, Borla exhaust, and drivetrain upgrades designed to handle the added output. (Photo Credit: Evan Klein)



Inside, the 2026 Super Snake carries over Shelby’s interior treatment with serialized dash and engine plaques, Shelby-branded trim, embroidered floor mats, Super Snake door sill plates, and Shelby puddle lamps. Manual-transmission cars receive a short-throw shifter topped with a Shelby shifter ball, while convertibles are equipped with a Shelby light bar. Naturally, every example is also documented in the official Shelby Registry.

As before, buyers can choose between manual or automatic transmissions and fastback or convertible body styles. Production is limited to 300 cars for the U.S. market. Most of those will be built at Shelby’s Las Vegas, Nevada, headquarters, but a small number will be assembled by official Shelby Mod Shops worldwide.

“Our goal was to put supercar capabilities within reach of serious enthusiasts worldwide. We achieved that mission,” Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Senior Designer, added. “The 2026 Shelby Super Snake is visually different from European cars, yet it can compete with them at half their price.”

Inside, the Super Snake cabin receives Shelby-specific trim, serialized plaques, embroidered mats, and branded sill plates. (Photo Credit: Evan Klein)

But if you have to ask, you probably can’t afford it. This Shelby commands a princely sum, which starts at $175,885, including the base Ford Mustang GT donor vehicle. It carries a three-year/36,000-mile Shelby warranty while retaining Ford’s factory powertrain coverage.

Carbon fiber dominates the rear of the Super Snake, including a lower diffuser and a carbon fiber wing on fastback models, while convertibles use a ducktail spoiler. These components work with Shelby’s suspension tuning to improve stability and balance at speed. (Photo Credit: Evan Klein)

2026 Shelby Super Snake Upgrades

Powertrain

830-plus-horsepower Shelby/Whipple supercharger system

Shelby extreme cooling system (radiator, heat exchanger)

Shelby by Borla exhaust system

Performance halfshafts

Short throw shifter (manual only)

Hardened extended wheel studs, open-ended lug nuts

Shelby suspension system

20-inch forged magnesium wheels with Shelby-spec Michelin performance tires

Shelby brake rotor upgrade



Interior

Shelby-spec interior upgrade

Embroidered floor mats

Shelby puddle lamps

Shelby shifter ball (manual only)

Super Snake door sill plates

Serialized dash plaque and engine plaque

Engine cap set

Convertible light bar (convertible only)



Exterior

Super Snake aluminum vented hood with hood pins

Carbon fiber hood extractors

Carbon fiber Wide Body front fenders with vents

Widebody front fascia assembly

Widebody front bumper

Upper, lower, outboard grilles

Front splitter supports

Lower front splitter

Carbon fiber splitter wickers

Side rocker assembly

Carbon fiber rocker wickers

Rear ducktail spoiler

Carbon fiber Super Snake rear wing (fastback only)

Carbon fiber rear lower diffuser

Super Snake stripes and badges

Deep-tinted windows (per state regulations)