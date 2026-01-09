One of Shelby’s most storied models is back for more, as the 2026 Shelby Super Snake is now available for order. Making its public debut during the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, later this month, the striking S650 is aimed at buyers who want a turnkey Mustang with that unmistakable Shelby swagger.
“The Shelby Super Snake Mustang has continuously evolved and improved since we reintroduced it for the 2007 model year, four decades after the first car became an immediate sensation,” Shelby American CEO Joe Conway said. “Based on Ford’s world-class Mustang sports car, the Shelby Super Snake name is now synonymous with American high performance.”
Based on Ford’s latest Mustang GT, the 2026 Shelby Super Snake continues Shelby American’s modern flagship formula with two powertrain options. Buyers can choose a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 rated at 480 horsepower or step up to the Whipple-supercharged version, cranking out 830-plus horsepower on 93-octane fuel. The supercharged setup is supported by Shelby’s extreme cooling system, a Borla exhaust, heavy-duty half-shafts, larger brakes, and a Shelby-engineered suspension designed to plant that additional power.
While the overall formula carries over from previous versions, Shelby made some visual and detail updates for the 2026 Super Snake. The 20-inch forged magnesium wheels are now treated to a gunmetal finish, and Orange Fury is now available as an optional exterior color.
“Over the years, the Shelby Super Snake has evolved but kept its fierce competitive personality,” Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American, said. “Every aspect of the vehicle is modified and upgraded. The Shelby Super Snake has become our flagship car, as well as the longest-running model based on the Ford Mustang in our history.”
Weight reduction and airflow management remain central to the package. The Super Snake features a proprietary aluminum hood with hood pins, carbon fiber hood extractors, and carbon fiber widebody front fenders designed to improve cooling. Additional carbon fiber components include splitter wickers, rocker wickers, a rear diffuser, and a prominent rear wing on fastback models. Convertibles retain a ducktail spoiler. Together, these components are designed to improve high-speed stability while visually separating the Super Snake from a standard Mustang.
Inside, the 2026 Super Snake carries over Shelby’s interior treatment with serialized dash and engine plaques, Shelby-branded trim, embroidered floor mats, Super Snake door sill plates, and Shelby puddle lamps. Manual-transmission cars receive a short-throw shifter topped with a Shelby shifter ball, while convertibles are equipped with a Shelby light bar. Naturally, every example is also documented in the official Shelby Registry.
As before, buyers can choose between manual or automatic transmissions and fastback or convertible body styles. Production is limited to 300 cars for the U.S. market. Most of those will be built at Shelby’s Las Vegas, Nevada, headquarters, but a small number will be assembled by official Shelby Mod Shops worldwide.
“Our goal was to put supercar capabilities within reach of serious enthusiasts worldwide. We achieved that mission,” Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Senior Designer, added. “The 2026 Shelby Super Snake is visually different from European cars, yet it can compete with them at half their price.”
But if you have to ask, you probably can’t afford it. This Shelby commands a princely sum, which starts at $175,885, including the base Ford Mustang GT donor vehicle. It carries a three-year/36,000-mile Shelby warranty while retaining Ford’s factory powertrain coverage.
2026 Shelby Super Snake Upgrades
Powertrain
830-plus-horsepower Shelby/Whipple supercharger system
Shelby extreme cooling system (radiator, heat exchanger)
Shelby by Borla exhaust system
Performance halfshafts
Short throw shifter (manual only)
Hardened extended wheel studs, open-ended lug nuts
Shelby suspension system
20-inch forged magnesium wheels with Shelby-spec Michelin performance tires
Shelby brake rotor upgrade
Interior
Shelby-spec interior upgrade
Embroidered floor mats
Shelby puddle lamps
Shelby shifter ball (manual only)
Super Snake door sill plates
Serialized dash plaque and engine plaque
Engine cap set
Convertible light bar (convertible only)
Exterior
Super Snake aluminum vented hood with hood pins
Carbon fiber hood extractors
Carbon fiber Wide Body front fenders with vents
Widebody front fascia assembly
Widebody front bumper
Upper, lower, outboard grilles
Front splitter supports
Lower front splitter
Carbon fiber splitter wickers
Side rocker assembly
Carbon fiber rocker wickers
Rear ducktail spoiler
Carbon fiber Super Snake rear wing (fastback only)
Carbon fiber rear lower diffuser
Super Snake stripes and badges
Deep-tinted windows (per state regulations)
