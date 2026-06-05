The first completed Mustang to emerge from Classic Recreations since the company’s acquisition by Velocity has been officially finished and is headed to its owner. The gray-and-black 1967-68 Shelby GT500CR Carbon marks an important milestone for the Shelby-licensed builder, serving as both the first completed vehicle under new leadership and an early indication of how future builds will be executed as production moves forward.

Finished in gray and black, the first GT500CR Carbon completed under Velocity ownership combines licensed 1967-68 Shelby GT500 styling with a lightweight carbon-fiber body. The familiar Shelby nose, hood treatment, and aggressive front-end appearance remain intact while benefiting from modern manufacturing techniques. (Photo Credit: Classic Restorations)

The GT500CR Carbon was already in process when Velocity acquired Classic Recreations. Following an evaluation of the vehicle, the company determined it did not meet its delivery standards and spent the next six months reworking the build through its production process. According to Velocity, the effort focused on refining the car’s engineering, drivability, craftsmanship, quality control, and overall execution before it was approved for delivery.

Built around the familiar shape of a 1967-68 Shelby GT500, the continuation car combines licensed Shelby styling with modern construction. Its full carbon-fiber body is paired with a Ford Performance Coyote 5.0-liter V8, creating a package that blends classic Shelby appearance with contemporary performance hardware.

Carbon Creation

“This first GT500CR Carbon means a lot to our team,” Stuart Wilson, CEO of Velocity, said. “It represents a commitment to the customers who believed in these builds from the beginning. We approached this build with the same mindset we bring to every vehicle we produce, making sure it was completed the right way and with the level of engineering, quality, and care that goes into every Velocity vehicle. It’s incredibly rewarding to see it finished and on its way to its new owner.”

The rear view showcases the clean fastback profile and classic, Shelby-inspired design cues that define the GT500CR Carbon. Carbon-fiber construction helps separate the continuation car from traditional restoration builds while maintaining the style of the original 1967-68 Shelby GT500. (Photo Credit: Classic Restorations)

Velocity says the completed car reflects the direction of the reestablished Classic Recreations brand. In addition to its carbon-fiber body and 600-horsepower powerplant, the GT500CR Carbon features a handcrafted interior intended to preserve the character of the original Shelby while delivering the fit, finish, and usability expected of a modern specialty vehicle.

The GT500CR’s handcrafted interior is designed to blend classic Shelby character with modern refinement. Updated materials and careful attention to detail reflect the production standards Velocity says will guide future Classic Recreations vehicles. (Photo Credit: Classic Restorations)

The completion of this car also signals the next phase of production for Classic Recreations. The company says additional vehicles are nearing completion, while customer demand has already filled production slots through 2028. For more information, visit the company’s website.