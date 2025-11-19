Restomod Builder Classic Recreations Joins Forces With Velocity

Noted restomod builder Classic Recreations is entering a new era under Velocity leadership, promising a sharper focus to the brand best known for its officially licensed Shelby continuation cars and custom Mustangs. As a result, the company debuted a revamped identity, a simplified model strategy, and a renewed Shelby licensing agreement, along with a commitment to strengthen quality, engineering consistency, and production predictability.

“Classic Recreations holds an important place in American performance culture,” Velocity CEO Stuart Wilson said. “Our team has refined the brand with a focus on craftsmanship, transparency, and long-term stability. With reinforced engineering, updated branding, and a renewed Shelby partnership, Classic Recreations is positioned for a strong future.”

The continuation GT500 lineup remains officially Shelby-licensed, with each build carrying an authentic serial number and inclusion in the Shelby Worldwide Registry. (Photo Credit: Classic Recreations)

The refreshed lineup centers on the builds that made Classic Recreations a fixture in the high-end restomod world: the 1967-1968 GT500 in steel, the 1967-1968 GT500CR in carbon fiber, the 1969 Boss 429, the 1969 Hitman, and the Shelby Cobra.

Concentrating on these core models allows the team to streamline operations while maintaining the craftsmanship expected of vehicles that require nearly 2,500 hours of assembly. The updated Shelby agreement ensures every continuation GT500 and Cobra retains official recognition and an authentic Shelby serial number.

Classic Recreations’ updated branding introduces a more streamlined logo meant to reflect the company’s revised focus on consistency and engineering clarity. (Image Credit: Classic Recreations)

“Shelby Licensing is pleased to continue our relationship with Classic Recreations as the brand enters a new chapter,” M. Neil Cummings, Esq., CEO of Carroll Shelby Licensing, Inc., added. “With Velocity’s support, we are confident these continuation models will uphold the quality and authenticity Shelby owners expect.”

Classic Recreations continues to produce Shelby-licensed Cobra continuation models under Velocity’s enhanced production standards and processes. (Photo Credit: Classic Recreations)

To match the product overhaul, Classic Recreations launched a redesigned website with clearer model information, easier build reservations, and updated details on the company’s production approach. A new logo and visual identity signify the relaunch and the brand’s shift. The company reports that its 2026 production is nearly full, but reservations are now open for 2027 build slots.