SEMA 2025: Velocity Launches First Production Fox Mustang Restomod

Velocity Modern Classics wrote a new chapter for Fox Mustangs this week in Las Vegas. On display in the Roadster Shop booth at the 2025 SEMA Show, the Pensacola-based builder revealed the first production restomod Mustang from the 1979-1993 generation. This re-engineered 1991 LX coupe signals a new era of turn-key Fox restomods.

“The Fox Body holds a special place in automotive culture,” Velocity CEO Stuart Wilson said. “We set out to reimagine it with the same spirit that made it iconic, while infusing the craftsmanship, comfort, and capability that define Velocity. We’re constantly looking for the next evolution of re-engineered classics, and this Fox Body embodies that.”

The Velocity Modern Classics 1991 Mustang Restomod’s Jet Black BASF Glasurit paint gives the body a deep gloss that accentuates its sharp lines. The 2-inch cowl hood, with Ringbrothers billet hinges, and Carter’s Customs side splitters provide subtle aggression without disturbing the car’s original design language. Every panel and gap was reworked to a level of precision far beyond factory standards, resulting in a clean, modern interpretation of a familiar silhouette. (Photo Credit: Velocity Modern Classics)

Built from the ground up on a Roadster Shop SPEC chassis, Velocity’s Fox Mustang is powered by Ford Performance’s Gen 4X 5.0-liter Coyote V8 paired with a 10R80 automatic transmission. A Whipple 3.0-liter inverted supercharger pushes output beyond 800 horsepower at the rear wheels.

Velocity Restomod 1991 Mustang LX Upgrades

Underneath, a carbon-fiber driveshaft, Ford 9-inch rear axle, and Baer six-piston brakes deliver strength and control, while 18-inch CCW SA50 three-piece wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires put the power to the pavement. It’s a complete reimagining of the Mustang’s foundation, designed to perform and feel like a contemporary high-end performance car.

Turn-Key Coupe

Inside, the transformation continues. Velocity-exclusive door panels and a redesigned center console integrate seamlessly with Recaro Expert M heated seats for a refined driving environment. A Sparc Industries steering wheel designed specifically for this project sits ahead of a custom dash filled with Dakota Digital and AutoMeter gauges. Modern amenities, including Vintage Air climate control, a Blaupunkt Frankfurt head unit, and a Focal audio system, balance heritage styling with contemporary comfort. An Alcantara headliner and premium materials throughout complete the upscale atmosphere.

While the coupe unveiled at SEMA remains a one-off showcase, Velocity confirmed plans to bring it into production as part of its Signature Series lineup in 2026. Its arrival signals a broader shift as these once-accessible performance cars are entering the same territory as the first-generation Mustangs that defined the restomod movement. Velocity’s new build shows that the Fox Mustang has entered its next era of turn-key builds.