The S650 Shelby GT350 is back for more with expanded options, including the return of a convertible. Set to make its public debut at the 2026 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, which kicked off this week, the car that debuted there last year is returning for a second model year that builds directly on the original formula.

My grandfather built a quartet of Shelby GT350 convertibles for 1966, each a different color. Those cars became the stuff of legend… — Aaron Shelby

“The 1965 Shelby GT350 was so popular that Carroll Shelby decided to build more for 1966, including fastbacks, a handful of convertibles, and even a supercharged version,” said Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American. “Those cars became performance icons that are among the most coveted vehicles in the world. Sixty years later, the snake strikes again with both supercharged and convertible options available for the Shelby GT350.”

The 2026 Shelby GT350 wears a Shelby-specific front fascia incorporating functional aerodynamics, larger openings, and signature Shelby badging that distinguish it from a standard Mustang GT. It is designed to improve airflow to the radiator and cooling systems. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

Powering the 2026 GT350 is the proven Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter V8 offered in two output levels. The naturally aspirated version is rated at 480 horsepower, while the supercharged configuration belts out 810 horsepower. Buyers can pair either engine with a manual or automatic transmission and choose between fastback or convertible body styles.

In addition to the powertrain options, like the Whipple supercharger, the car features a tuned suspension system, Shelby-specific aerodynamic elements, and a performance-focused Borla exhaust system intended to flourish on the street or at the racetrack.

A Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter V8 motivates the 2026 Shelby GT350. It is standard with a 480-horsepower naturally aspirated form with a post-title Whipple supercharger that boosts output to 810 horsepower as an option, making it the most powerful Shelby GT350 to date. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“Since it was unveiled in 1965, the Shelby GT350 has been powered by a variety of available V8 Ford engines over the years,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Senior Designer. “The 810-horsepower V8 we use in 2026, along with the enhanced suspension, aerodynamic styling, and other improvements, make the car awesome to drive on a road trip, daily commute, or the track.”

Styling for 2026 largely carries over from the previous model year, retaining the aggressive Shelby style with functional aero elements, bold graphics, and Shelby badging that distinguish the GT350 from a standard Mustang. New for 2026 is the addition of the Orange Fury exterior color, along with the return of the convertible option.

The interior blends the Mustang foundation with Shelby-specific trim, badging, and performance-oriented details. The GT350 offers buyers a choice of manual or automatic transmission. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

The convertible configuration carries historical significance within the Shelby lineup. Only a small number of GT350 convertibles were produced for the 1966 model year, and they remain among the most collectible Shelbys ever built.

“My grandfather built a quartet of Shelby GT350 convertibles for 1966, each a different color,” said Aaron Shelby, board member of Carroll Shelby International. “Those cars became the stuff of legend. Craig Jackson, Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO, who owns one of the four, generously lent us his red 1966 Shelby GT350 convertible for the model’s public reintroduction. Only a small number of the 2026 convertibles will be built, making them extremely rare.”

The decision to extend the GT350 into a second year was driven by customer response following its 2025 debut.

The 2026 GT350’s front fascia offers aggressive style with improved aerodyanmics and cooling, while the Shelby-designed wheels wrapped in Michelin performance tires fill the wheel openings with style while improving grip and stability in sync with the elevated performance offered by the GT350. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“Demand was so strong worldwide for the Shelby GT350 that the car has returned for a second model year,” Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American, said. “Just as Carroll Shelby did in 1966, we carried over the proven formula that made the car such a strong performer the year before, but with more choices. Now enthusiasts can build their Shelby GT350 with a manual or automatic transmission as either a fastback or a convertible. That means the 2026 model is the most powerful Shelby GT350 fastback and convertible in history.”

Production of the 2026 Shelby GT350 will be limited to fewer than 1,000 vehicles. Assembly is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of this year, with vehicles sold through select Ford dealers in the United States. A limited number of examples will also be built for international markets through Shelby-authorized mod shops and distributors.

Shelby branding and subtle aerodynamic detailing are paired with a free-breathing Borla exhaust system with a deeper, more aggressive exhaust note under load. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

A well-equipped supercharged GT350 fastback starts at $121,385, including the base vehicle, while the supercharged convertible starts at $127,884. Each vehicle is documented in the official Shelby Registry and comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, while the original Ford powertrain warranty remains intact.

2026 Shelby GT350 Upgrades

Performance

Optional 810-horsepower Whipple supercharger system

Caster camber plates

Shelby by Borla cat-back exhaust and tips

Front and rear lowering springs

Front and rear sway bars

Short throw shifter (manual only)

20×9.5-inch (front) 20×11-inch (rear) flow-forged alloy wheels

Shelby-spec Michelin performance tires

Interior

All-leather seat recovers

SHELBY shifter ball (manual only)

Embroidered floor mats

Shelby door sill plates

Serialized dash plaque

Serialized engine plaque

Engine cap set

Exterior

Aluminum deep-draw hood with center hood vent

Upper grille and lower grille with brake ducts

Outboard grilles

Three-piece lower front spiller

Rear ducktail spoiler

SHELBY badging

GT350 Le Mans style striping

Deep-tinted windows (per state regulations)

Options