Building a ProCharged Dark Horse starts with an already impressive Ford Mustang platform delivered directly from the factory floor. The baseline Dark Horse delivers incredible naturally aspirated performance through its fortified Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine. Seeking massive power gains, the owner brought a clean car showing only 1,700 miles on the odometer straight to Next Gen Performance Center. The shop instantly targeted the fresh coupe for a potent forced induction upgrade.

To start things off, they strapped the vehicle down to tackle a series of performance modifications. The crew bolted up a ProCharger HO tuner kit carrying a P-1X head unit. Upgrading the fuel delivery components and exhaust system.

“Today we’re just going to do 93 octane because he doesn’t have a fuel system yet, but we did throw some ID 1050 injectors in there,” Kris Knowles, of Next Gen Performance Center, noted. “Stainless Power is great. They’re always available. Great company, easy install for the headers.”

The baseline testing on the rollers immediately produced a solid 602 rear-wheel horsepower. Run number two bumped the output to 662 rear-wheel horsepower before the engine computer suddenly pulled timing due to active knock sensor correction. Experiencing severe power drops to 640 wheel horsepower under 12 pounds of boost, the shop diagnosed a bad batch of pump gas. This frustrating fuel quality issue forced the team to drain the tank completely to protect the internal components during calibration.

Afterward, taking the heavily modified vehicle out for a test drive revealed quiet, factory-like driving manners inside the cabin. They easily maintained normal conversations at 3,000 RPM while pulling clean gears with the new shift knob. The linear power delivery keeps this specific ProCharged Dark Horse completely tame during daily commutes.

“The second you put your foot in it, obviously you get all the boost, you know, you start to have fun,” Knowles enthused from behind the wheel.

Finally, resolving the bad fuel issue allowed the muscle car to display its true mechanical capability back on the rollers. The final dyno pull generated an incredible 740 horsepower at the rear wheels on standard 93-octane pump gas. Reviewing the massive numbers on the final graph confirms that a modern ProCharged Dark Horse handles forced induction with absolute ease.