The Shelby Super Snake elevated the GT500 to a much higher level of performance. These days, Carroll’s company is extending that branding and brawn to the two-door version of Ford’s most popular pickup. The Shelby Ford F-150 Super Snake Sport packs 810 horsepower under the hood and a sport-tuned suspension underneath. It is ready to haul more than your weekend home-improvement store order.

Built from a Ford F-150 Lariat 4×4 regular cab powered by the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, the limited-production truck starts with the factory-rated 400 horsepower before an optional Stage 2 supercharger transforms it into an 810-plus-horsepower street machine on 93-octane fuel. Shelby American says the package revives a formula it first introduced in 2020, when the original Super Snake Sport sprinted from 0-to-60 mph in just 3.42 seconds. While the company has not released acceleration figures for the new version, it says this latest evolution is its quickest street truck ever from a standing start thanks to the combination of supercharged Coyote 5.0-liter V8 power and four-wheel drive.

The 2026 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport revives the regular-cab performance truck with aggressive Shelby styling, including a functional dual-intake ram-air hood, custom grille with integrated marker lights, a front splitter, lowered suspension, and 22-inch Shelby wheels wrapped in all-new Michelin performance tires. It sports 810-plus-horsepower that brings performance credibility to that Super Snake style. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“Carroll Shelby was an innovator throughout his amazing life,” Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American, said. “He was deeply interested in high-performance two-door street trucks, creating some of the most memorable vehicles in automotive history. We continue to follow Carroll’s example, both on and off road, with every car and truck we build.”

Shelby first expanded beyond its lifted truck offerings with a four-door street-oriented F-150 before introducing the original two-door Super Snake Sport in 2020. After a pause in production, the company developed a more advanced version that more closely mirrors the performance philosophy of its Super Snake Mustang.

“Our first-generation Shelby Super Snake Sport pickup quickly became the stuff of legend, inspiring generations of enthusiasts worldwide,” Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American, said. “From competing at Pikes Peak to carving fast laps on the racetrack, Shelby maximized the two-door truck’s performance. We decided to pause production, waiting for the right base truck to reintroduce a new, more advanced generation Shelby Super Snake Sport. After a long hiatus, the king of the two-door trucks has returned with even more capabilities.”

Street Ready

The supercharged package includes a Ford Racing Blue powder-coated blower and intake manifold, a carbon-fiber intake tube, high-flow intake system, upgraded fuel injectors, Ford Racing Parts spark plugs, a larger aluminum heat exchanger, and 5W50 performance motor oil. Shelby also recalibrates the speedometer and equips the truck with a Shelby-tuned Borla side-exit exhaust system offered with either black or chrome tips.

The truck’s rear view highlights its street-truck mission with 3D Shelby lettering across the tailgate and bedsides, a painted tonneau cover, Shelby-tuned Borla side-exit exhaust, and a premium BedRug bed liner. Production is limited to just 500 examples for 2026, with every truck serialized and entered into the official Shelby Registry. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

Helping plant that supercharged power is a Shelby-exclusive lowered suspension featuring KING adjustable coilovers, rear traction bars, and a performance alignment. Braking receives equal attention with oversized Baer drilled-and-slotted rotors designed to improve cooling and stopping performance during aggressive driving.

“Our goal was to build a two-door truck with the same attributes engineered into our Super Snake model Ford Mustang,” Vince LaViolette, Shelby American vice president of operations and chief designer, explained. “Both boast exceptional handling, a supercharged V8 and bold styling. Those who crave the performance of a sports car but need the capabilities of a truck can now drive a vehicle that combines the best of both. And with four-wheel drive, the Shelby Super Snake Sport is the fastest street truck from a standing start that we’ve ever offered.”

2026 Shelby F-150 5.0L Super Snake Sport Specs

Performance

Shelby Engineered 810+Horsepower Stage 2 Supercharger

Blower and Intake Manifold Powdercoated Ford Racing Blue

Performance Air Intake w/ High-Flow Air Filter

Carbon Fiber Intake Tube

Performance Aluminum Heat Exchanger

Upgraded High-Performance Fuel Injectors

Ford Performance Spark Plugs

Upgraded High-Performance Motor Oil 5W50

Baer Oversized Drilled and Slotted Performance Rotors

Exterior

22-inch Shelby Alloy Wheels in Black or Chrome

All-New Michelin Performance Tires

Red Caliper Covers with Shelby Logo

Tire Sensor Recalibration

Shelby Proprietary Speedometer Recalibration

Shelby Exclusive Adjustable Lowered Suspension

KING Adjustable Coilovers

Performance Rear Traction Bars

Four-Wheel Alignment

Custom Painted Front Bumper Cover

Shelby Front Air Splitter

Custom Painted Replacement Grille with Marker Lights

Body Color Smooth Fender Flares with Marker Lights

DOT Compliant Grille, Fender and Rear Lights

Shelby Puddle Lamps

Functional Painted Front Fender Vents with Shelby Logo

Shelby Rocker Panel Graphics

Painted Aero Performance Ground Effects

Shelby Aluminum Replacement Dual Intake Ram Air Hood

3D Shelby Lettering On Bed Sides

3D Shelby Lettering On Tailgate

Custom Painted Tonneau Cover

Premium Carpet BedRug Liner with Shelby Lettering

Shelby Full Body Rally Stripes

Shelby Tuned Borla Performance Side Exit Exhaust with Black or Chrome Exhaust Tips

Interior

Carbon Fiber Aesthetic Interior Trim Kit

Billet Racing Pedals

Shelby Registry CSM Serial Number Plaque w/ Engine Bay Plaque

Exclusive Shelby Designed Top Grain Leather Seat Covers

Shelby Console Badge

Shelby Embroidered Carpet Floor Mats

Tinted Windows

Signature Style

The styling leaves little doubt about the truck’s mission. A functional aluminum dual-intake ram-air hood, custom-painted grille with integrated marker lights, front splitter, painted front bumper, smooth fender flares, rocker graphics, painted ground effects, and full-body rally stripes give the truck an unmistakably Shelby appearance. Massive 22-inch Shelby alloy wheels wrapped in all-new Michelin performance tires fill the wheel openings, while red caliper covers, 3D Shelby lettering on the bedsides and tailgate, a painted tonneau cover, and Shelby puddle lamps complete the round out the exterior swag.

Inside, Shelby continues the premium treatment with exclusive top-grain leather seat covers, carbon-fiber interior trim, billet racing pedals, embroidered floor mats, tinted windows, and serialized Shelby Registry plaques. Every truck is entered into the official Shelby Registry, includes Team Shelby membership, and carries a three-year/36,000-mile warranty while retaining the Ford factory powertrain warranty.

Shelby upgrades extend well beyond the supercharger, adding KING adjustable coilovers, rear traction bars, oversized Baer drilled-and-slotted brake rotors, upgraded cooling hardware, and a carbon-fiber intake tube. Inside, top-grain leather upholstery, carbon-fiber trim, billet racing pedals, and Shelby-exclusive badging give the cabin the same performance feel as the exterior. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

Shelby plans to build just 500 examples for the 2026 model year at Shelby Performance’s facility in Bristol, Indiana. Pricing starts at $115,795 for the supercharged version, which includes the donor F-150 Lariat.

“During the three-year absence of the F-150 Super Snake Sport, there were many attempts to copy the success of this truck, but none came close,” Brock Patterson, Shelby Performance director of sales and marketing, added. “The demand from our Authorized Shelby Dealerships and retail customers was off the charts for a two-door Shelby F-150 super truck, especially after we teased a concept earlier this year. With production limited to only 500 trucks this year and limited availability of the donor chassis, we expect the 2026 Shelby Super Snake Sport to roar out of the showrooms as fast as we can deliver them.”

The 2026 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport expands the company’s growing lineup of high-performance Ford pickups, joining the four-door Shelby F-150 Super Snake, the off-road-focused Shelby F-150, the Shelby Raptor Baja, and the Shelby F-250 Super Baja. With just 500 examples planned for the 2026 model year, the regular-cab Super Snake Sport gives enthusiasts another way to experience Shelby performance in a pickup. For complete specifications, pricing, dealer availability, and ordering information, visit the official Shelby website.