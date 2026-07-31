The Shelby Super Snake elevated the GT500 to a much higher level of performance. These days, Carroll’s company is extending that branding and brawn to the two-door version of Ford’s most popular pickup. The Shelby Ford F-150 Super Snake Sport packs 810 horsepower under the hood and a sport-tuned suspension underneath. It is ready to haul more than your weekend home-improvement store order.
Built from a Ford F-150 Lariat 4×4 regular cab powered by the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, the limited-production truck starts with the factory-rated 400 horsepower before an optional Stage 2 supercharger transforms it into an 810-plus-horsepower street machine on 93-octane fuel. Shelby American says the package revives a formula it first introduced in 2020, when the original Super Snake Sport sprinted from 0-to-60 mph in just 3.42 seconds. While the company has not released acceleration figures for the new version, it says this latest evolution is its quickest street truck ever from a standing start thanks to the combination of supercharged Coyote 5.0-liter V8 power and four-wheel drive.
“Carroll Shelby was an innovator throughout his amazing life,” Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American, said. “He was deeply interested in high-performance two-door street trucks, creating some of the most memorable vehicles in automotive history. We continue to follow Carroll’s example, both on and off road, with every car and truck we build.”
Shelby first expanded beyond its lifted truck offerings with a four-door street-oriented F-150 before introducing the original two-door Super Snake Sport in 2020. After a pause in production, the company developed a more advanced version that more closely mirrors the performance philosophy of its Super Snake Mustang.
“Our first-generation Shelby Super Snake Sport pickup quickly became the stuff of legend, inspiring generations of enthusiasts worldwide,” Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American, said. “From competing at Pikes Peak to carving fast laps on the racetrack, Shelby maximized the two-door truck’s performance. We decided to pause production, waiting for the right base truck to reintroduce a new, more advanced generation Shelby Super Snake Sport. After a long hiatus, the king of the two-door trucks has returned with even more capabilities.”
Street Ready
The supercharged package includes a Ford Racing Blue powder-coated blower and intake manifold, a carbon-fiber intake tube, high-flow intake system, upgraded fuel injectors, Ford Racing Parts spark plugs, a larger aluminum heat exchanger, and 5W50 performance motor oil. Shelby also recalibrates the speedometer and equips the truck with a Shelby-tuned Borla side-exit exhaust system offered with either black or chrome tips.
Helping plant that supercharged power is a Shelby-exclusive lowered suspension featuring KING adjustable coilovers, rear traction bars, and a performance alignment. Braking receives equal attention with oversized Baer drilled-and-slotted rotors designed to improve cooling and stopping performance during aggressive driving.
“Our goal was to build a two-door truck with the same attributes engineered into our Super Snake model Ford Mustang,” Vince LaViolette, Shelby American vice president of operations and chief designer, explained. “Both boast exceptional handling, a supercharged V8 and bold styling. Those who crave the performance of a sports car but need the capabilities of a truck can now drive a vehicle that combines the best of both. And with four-wheel drive, the Shelby Super Snake Sport is the fastest street truck from a standing start that we’ve ever offered.”
2026 Shelby F-150 5.0L Super Snake Sport Specs
Performance
- Shelby Engineered 810+Horsepower Stage 2 Supercharger
- Blower and Intake Manifold Powdercoated Ford Racing Blue
- Performance Air Intake w/ High-Flow Air Filter
- Carbon Fiber Intake Tube
- Performance Aluminum Heat Exchanger
- Upgraded High-Performance Fuel Injectors
- Ford Performance Spark Plugs
- Upgraded High-Performance Motor Oil 5W50
- Baer Oversized Drilled and Slotted Performance Rotors
Exterior
- 22-inch Shelby Alloy Wheels in Black or Chrome
- All-New Michelin Performance Tires
- Red Caliper Covers with Shelby Logo
- Tire Sensor Recalibration
- Shelby Proprietary Speedometer Recalibration
- Shelby Exclusive Adjustable Lowered Suspension
- KING Adjustable Coilovers
- Performance Rear Traction Bars
- Four-Wheel Alignment
- Custom Painted Front Bumper Cover
- Shelby Front Air Splitter
- Custom Painted Replacement Grille with Marker Lights
- Body Color Smooth Fender Flares with Marker Lights
- DOT Compliant Grille, Fender and Rear Lights
- Shelby Puddle Lamps
- Functional Painted Front Fender Vents with Shelby Logo
- Shelby Rocker Panel Graphics
- Painted Aero Performance Ground Effects
- Shelby Aluminum Replacement Dual Intake Ram Air Hood
- 3D Shelby Lettering On Bed Sides
- 3D Shelby Lettering On Tailgate
- Custom Painted Tonneau Cover
- Premium Carpet BedRug Liner with Shelby Lettering
- Shelby Full Body Rally Stripes
- Shelby Tuned Borla Performance Side Exit Exhaust with Black or Chrome Exhaust Tips
Interior
- Carbon Fiber Aesthetic Interior Trim Kit
- Billet Racing Pedals
- Shelby Registry CSM Serial Number Plaque w/ Engine Bay Plaque
- Exclusive Shelby Designed Top Grain Leather Seat Covers
- Shelby Console Badge
- Shelby Embroidered Carpet Floor Mats
- Tinted Windows
Signature Style
The styling leaves little doubt about the truck’s mission. A functional aluminum dual-intake ram-air hood, custom-painted grille with integrated marker lights, front splitter, painted front bumper, smooth fender flares, rocker graphics, painted ground effects, and full-body rally stripes give the truck an unmistakably Shelby appearance. Massive 22-inch Shelby alloy wheels wrapped in all-new Michelin performance tires fill the wheel openings, while red caliper covers, 3D Shelby lettering on the bedsides and tailgate, a painted tonneau cover, and Shelby puddle lamps complete the round out the exterior swag.
Inside, Shelby continues the premium treatment with exclusive top-grain leather seat covers, carbon-fiber interior trim, billet racing pedals, embroidered floor mats, tinted windows, and serialized Shelby Registry plaques. Every truck is entered into the official Shelby Registry, includes Team Shelby membership, and carries a three-year/36,000-mile warranty while retaining the Ford factory powertrain warranty.
Shelby plans to build just 500 examples for the 2026 model year at Shelby Performance’s facility in Bristol, Indiana. Pricing starts at $115,795 for the supercharged version, which includes the donor F-150 Lariat.
“During the three-year absence of the F-150 Super Snake Sport, there were many attempts to copy the success of this truck, but none came close,” Brock Patterson, Shelby Performance director of sales and marketing, added. “The demand from our Authorized Shelby Dealerships and retail customers was off the charts for a two-door Shelby F-150 super truck, especially after we teased a concept earlier this year. With production limited to only 500 trucks this year and limited availability of the donor chassis, we expect the 2026 Shelby Super Snake Sport to roar out of the showrooms as fast as we can deliver them.”
The 2026 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport expands the company’s growing lineup of high-performance Ford pickups, joining the four-door Shelby F-150 Super Snake, the off-road-focused Shelby F-150, the Shelby Raptor Baja, and the Shelby F-250 Super Baja. With just 500 examples planned for the 2026 model year, the regular-cab Super Snake Sport gives enthusiasts another way to experience Shelby performance in a pickup. For complete specifications, pricing, dealer availability, and ordering information, visit the official Shelby website.
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