Shelby Baja Raptor Prowls The Desert With Four-Digit Power

Ford’s Raptor already ranks among the most capable factory off-road trucks ever built, but the 2026 Shelby Ford F-150 Baja Raptor pushes that formula much further. Available with either an enhanced EcoBoost V6 or a more vicious Carnivore V8, the limited-production trucks pair serious power with suspension, cooling, and durability upgrades designed for high-speed desert running. Built by Shelby Performance in Bristol, Indiana, they’re the most extreme Shelby Raptors to date.
The latest Baja Raptor builds on more than a decade of Shelby Raptor development that began in 2013. While horsepower has nearly doubled since that original truck, Shelby says the mission to create an off-road truck that’s equally at home blasting across the desert or cruising the highway hasn’t changed.
“Carroll Shelby was committed to being number one at everything he did, from the races he won worldwide to the vehicles he built after retiring from the driver’s seat,” Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American, said. “His belief that ‘second place was first loser’ continues today at Shelby American. Our latest Shelby edition Raptor trucks are carefully engineered to deliver amazing performance both on and off-road. And with up to 1,000 horsepower, these trucks have the muscle to stay out front.”
The EcoBoost-powered Baja Raptor receives Shelby’s performance calibration, upgraded intake system, aluminum intercooler, heat shield, and Borla exhaust to increase output to 555 horsepower. Buyers looking for maximum performance can step into the Baja Raptor R, where a Bengal Red powder-coated 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger, billet throttle body, upgraded induction, dual-core dual-pass intercooler system, and Shelby-tuned Borla exhaust elevate the Carnivore 5.2-liter V8 beyond 1,000 horsepower.
All-Terrain Upgrades
“Carroll Shelby was a big fan of high-performance off-roading, so he was involved in concepting our first Shelby edition Ford Raptor before he passed,” Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American, said. “His directive was to build the ultimate off-road runner that could still be fun to drive on the street. We’ve never strayed from his philosophy, and with almost double the horsepower of that first model, he would have been pleased with this truck.”
Horsepower is only part of the package. Both trucks ride on premium lift springs and 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch two-tone Shelby wheels. High-clearance Addictive Desert Designs bumpers, a functional air-induction hood, power-deployable running boards, painted fender flares, and a Shelby chase rack with a power-actuated nine-pod Vision X LED light bar reinforce the trucks’ Baja-ready mission. Two full-size spare tires ride in the bed, underscoring that these trucks were built for more than posing at the trailhead.
“Some companies have an ‘easy button’, but we have a ‘more button’ at Shelby,” Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations, said. “More power, more cooling, more styling, more capabilities. And each ‘more’ equals ‘better’ at Shelby. During the design and testing phase, we honed the trucks through countless miles across various terrains. It’s the ultimate high-performance truck that everyone on our team would be proud to personally drive.”
Inside, Shelby adds top-grain leather seating, carbon-fiber trim, billet pedals, embroidered floor mats, unique badging, and serialized Shelby Registry plaques without sacrificing the Raptor’s factory comfort and technology.
Limited Production
“The all-new 2026 Shelby Ford F-150 Baja Raptor delivers all the rugged capabilities needed for off-road adventures,” Brock Patterson, Shelby Performance Director of Sales and Marketing, said. “Our handpicked dealers are adept at helping their customers spec out a truck that is perfect for their needs. And those fortunate enough to snag one of the limited edition trucks will own one of the most coveted vehicles in the world.”
Limited production begins with an MSRP of $146,795 for the EcoBoost Baja Raptor and $194,795 for the Baja Raptor R, with both prices including a fully equipped Ford F-150 Raptor. Each truck is entered into the official Shelby Registry, retains Ford’s factory powertrain warranty, and carries a three-year/36,000-mile Shelby warranty. For all the details, visit the Shelby website.
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