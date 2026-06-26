Shelby Baja Raptor Prowls The Desert With Four-Digit Power

Ford’s Raptor already ranks among the most capable factory off-road trucks ever built, but the 2026 Shelby Ford F-150 Baja Raptor pushes that formula much further. Available with either an enhanced EcoBoost V6 or a more vicious Carnivore V8, the limited-production trucks pair serious power with suspension, cooling, and durability upgrades designed for high-speed desert running. Built by Shelby Performance in Bristol, Indiana, they’re the most extreme Shelby Raptors to date.

The latest Baja Raptor builds on more than a decade of Shelby Raptor development that began in 2013. While horsepower has nearly doubled since that original truck, Shelby says the mission to create an off-road truck that’s equally at home blasting across the desert or cruising the highway hasn’t changed.

Shelby transforms the factory Raptor’s nose with a functional air-induction hood featuring integrated heat-extraction vents, a painted replacement grille, and a high-clearance Addictive Desert Designs front bumper equipped with recovery points, airflow openings, a 30-inch Vision X LED light bar, and dual SAE/DOT-compliant auxiliary lights. Premium lift springs, 18-inch two-tone Shelby off-road wheels, and 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires deliver the stance and ground clearance to back up the truck’s desert-running mission. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“Carroll Shelby was committed to being number one at everything he did, from the races he won worldwide to the vehicles he built after retiring from the driver’s seat,” Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American, said. “His belief that ‘second place was first loser’ continues today at Shelby American. Our latest Shelby edition Raptor trucks are carefully engineered to deliver amazing performance both on and off-road. And with up to 1,000 horsepower, these trucks have the muscle to stay out front.”

The EcoBoost-powered Baja Raptor receives Shelby’s performance calibration, upgraded intake system, aluminum intercooler, heat shield, and Borla exhaust to increase output to 555 horsepower. Buyers looking for maximum performance can step into the Baja Raptor R, where a Bengal Red powder-coated 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger, billet throttle body, upgraded induction, dual-core dual-pass intercooler system, and Shelby-tuned Borla exhaust elevate the Carnivore 5.2-liter V8 beyond 1,000 horsepower.

All-Terrain Upgrades

“Carroll Shelby was a big fan of high-performance off-roading, so he was involved in concepting our first Shelby edition Ford Raptor before he passed,” Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American, said. “His directive was to build the ultimate off-road runner that could still be fun to drive on the street. We’ve never strayed from his philosophy, and with almost double the horsepower of that first model, he would have been pleased with this truck.”

Horsepower is only part of the package. Both trucks ride on premium lift springs and 37-inch BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch two-tone Shelby wheels. High-clearance Addictive Desert Designs bumpers, a functional air-induction hood, power-deployable running boards, painted fender flares, and a Shelby chase rack with a power-actuated nine-pod Vision X LED light bar reinforce the trucks’ Baja-ready mission. Two full-size spare tires ride in the bed, underscoring that these trucks were built for more than posing at the trailhead.

Under the hood, the Baja Raptor R’s Carnivore 5.2-liter V8 receives Shelby’s Bengal Red powder-coated 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger and matching intake manifold, billet throttle body, high-flow intake system, dual-core dual-pass intercooler, and Shelby-tuned Borla exhaust. Running on 93-octane pump gas, the package is rated at more than 1,000 horsepower, while the upgraded cooling system is engineered to support sustained performance in demanding off-road environments. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“Some companies have an ‘easy button’, but we have a ‘more button’ at Shelby,” Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations, said. “More power, more cooling, more styling, more capabilities. And each ‘more’ equals ‘better’ at Shelby. During the design and testing phase, we honed the trucks through countless miles across various terrains. It’s the ultimate high-performance truck that everyone on our team would be proud to personally drive.”

Inside, Shelby adds top-grain leather seating, carbon-fiber trim, billet pedals, embroidered floor mats, unique badging, and serialized Shelby Registry plaques without sacrificing the Raptor’s factory comfort and technology.

Limited Production

“The all-new 2026 Shelby Ford F-150 Baja Raptor delivers all the rugged capabilities needed for off-road adventures,” Brock Patterson, Shelby Performance Director of Sales and Marketing, said. “Our handpicked dealers are adept at helping their customers spec out a truck that is perfect for their needs. And those fortunate enough to snag one of the limited edition trucks will own one of the most coveted vehicles in the world.”

The Baja-focused upgrades continue out back with a replacement rear bumper housing a pair of 10-inch Vision X LED reverse lights and a Shelby Baja chase rack carrying two full-size matching spare wheel-and-tire assemblies. Shelby Baja bedside graphics, full-body rally stripes, painted smooth fender flares, and power-deployable running boards with integrated lighting and rock guards complete a package designed for high-speed off-road use while remaining fully street legal. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

Limited production begins with an MSRP of $146,795 for the EcoBoost Baja Raptor and $194,795 for the Baja Raptor R, with both prices including a fully equipped Ford F-150 Raptor. Each truck is entered into the official Shelby Registry, retains Ford’s factory powertrain warranty, and carries a three-year/36,000-mile Shelby warranty. For all the details, visit the Shelby website.