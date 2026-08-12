Believe it or not, there were dark times for the Fox Mustang at the SEMA Show. After its heyday, there were years that your scribe struggled to find even one on the show floor. Some years, there was only a single example representing the platform. However, some 33 years after Ford ended Fox production, this beloved pony car has reclaimed its show-floor swagger, as evidenced by Chris Yoosefi’s SEMA-bound project dubbed “Mad Marcy.”

As Fox Mustangs have moved through their evolution from cheap drag cars to full-blown Fox Rods, they have still retained a loyal group of fans. Many of those fans can build the car they always dreamed of in their youth. That’s exactly the direction Yoosefi is taking with his 1990 Mustang, which evolved from a personal street project into a full-fledged SEMA build backed by an impressive roster of aftermarket companies.

This rendering previews Mad Marcy’s projected low, purposeful stance, highlighted by House of Kolor Dead Sea Green paint, custom-forged wheels, and a clean exterior treatment that shows off the restomod theme without losing the unmistakable character of a Fox Mustang. (Rendering Credit: Courtesy of Chris Yoosefi)

While many projects built for the bright lights of Sin City focus on flash, Mad Marcy focuses on balance. Yoosefi’s goal is a Fox that looks at home under the lights in Las Vegas but remains enjoyable on the street, pairing a naturally aspirated 347 stroker with a refined aesthetic. It didn’t start that way, however, as it began as just a $600 four-banger that he wanted to build into a fun ride.

One More Thing

While SEMA projects might seem glamorous, they can be just as frustrating and labor-intensive as the project you lovingly curse out in your garage. Every enthusiast knows how quickly a simple repair can snowball into a far more elaborate project.

“On this last go, I pulled the mild, gas-friendly 306 to paint the car and noticed the dreaded rear main seal leak. So, I pulled it apart and ‘since I was in there,’ I dropped the pan to change the gasket, and that’s when I saw an issue — Glyptal. The coating from the prior build was peeling and clogging the oil pump, so the investigation began,” he explained. “This led to a complete teardown of the engine, but ‘since I was in there’ and had to buy new internals anyway, I decided to upgrade to a 347.”

From the rear, the rendering emphasizes the hatchback’s classic Fox proportions while showcasing the subtle body modifications and aggressive stance that complement the naturally aspirated 347 stroker under the hood. (Rendering Credit: Courtesy of Chris Yoosefi)

That familiar chain of events ultimately changed the trajectory of the entire build. The engine upgrade opened the door to a comprehensive project, and once Yoosefi committed to creating something that would stand out.

Mad Marcy is the latest chapter in his long Mustang journey that has included eight Fox Mustangs and six custom engine combinations. The 1990 hatchback itself evolved repeatedly over the past dozen years, beginning life as a four-cylinder before receiving V8 power, multiple engine and transmission combinations, and even an interior conversion using the 1989 dashboard, steering wheel, hatch trim, and gauge cluster that Yoosefi prefers over the airbag-era 1990 pieces.

Different Direction

Rather than simply building for the aesthetic, he wanted to create a project that would turn heads while retaining its real-world cred. That meant revving up the horsepower without a modern engine swap or an overload of chrome and flash.

“Mad Marcy is a VIP/Restomod mash-up. While researching prior Fox-body build styles, I saw a lot of the same repeat things. Chrome/polished engines and clean, but overall stock interiors,” Yoosefi explained. “I wanted to fit a bit of luxury and style into a muscle car without taking on the physical weight of what that kind of interior typically brings. The car should be nimble on the street, aggressive under the hood, and classy inside.”

The rendering highlights the design direction behind Mad Marcy, which will pair a shaved engine bay, custom finishes, and premium aftermarket components with a Ferrari-inspired leather interior for a fresh take on the Fox platform that looks to turn some heads on the chaotic SEMA Show floor. (Rendering Credit: Courtesy of Chris Yoosefi)

That philosophy extends to the powertrain. Rather than aiming for 700 horsepower or more, Yoosefi expects the naturally aspirated 347 to deliver in the neighborhood of 475 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. In a lightweight Fox Mustang, that should deliver plenty of smiles per gallon, while maintaining streetable manners.

Visually, the build will follow the same restrained approach. House of Kolor Dead Sea Green paint wraps a shaved engine bay accented with black and dark brass finishes, while Elite Custom Upholstery is crafting a Ferrari-inspired tan-and-black leather interior. It’s a combination that’s decidedly different from the traditional black, gray, or red interiors most Fox enthusiasts expect to see.

Building Momentum

As the project gained momentum, so did support from the aftermarket. Yoosefi reports that Auto Meter, Borla, Russell Performance, Edelbrock, The Stop Shop, March Performance, Cold Case Radiators, Wilwood, Bartec USA, Anderson Ford Motorsport, Maximum Motorsports, Holley, FoxLox, Makers Garage, Tuff Stuff, and Elite Custom Upholstery have all pitched in to support the Fox build. Additional fabrication, powder coating, upholstery, and paint work comes from A1 Welders, Viking Paints Productions, LT Motor Werks, and other specialists helping bring Mad Marcy to life.

Yoosefi, who credits his wife Espee with tireless support of the project and beyond, says the response reinforced what many Fox enthusiasts know, as manufacturers once again see the platform as an exciting place to develop and showcase new products.

If all goes according to plan, you’ll see this Fox Mustang turning heads at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas from November 3-6, 2026. (Rendering Credit: Courtesy of Chris Yoosefi)

This project’s name even reflects the ups and downs of the project. Originally called simply “Marcy,” the car eventually earned the “Mad” prefix after years of broken parts, damaged paint, missing tools, and countless setbacks tested Yoosefi’s patience before evolving into the aggressive personality the build now represents.

“I purchased the car from an older woman, Gertrude, was her name if I recall. That name got me thinking about my dream car, Eleanor from Gone in 60 Seconds, and I really liked the idea of naming the car with an older name. I contemplated Gertrude, Agatha, Mildred, and a few others, but none seemed to capture the Fox-body feel. I was at the gym one day, and I saw Marcy-branded weights, and it just felt right. Instead of Mustang Sally, it’s Mustang Marcy, and that’s how she was for quite some time,” Yoosefi recalled. “During one of the many teardowns, I think this was after I cracked a block, everything started going wrong. I couldn’t find parts, lost tools, damaged the paint, and just thing after thing. Within 20 minutes of working on the car, I was always getting mad about something or wondering why Marcy didn’t want to play nice. Mad Marcy was born. The name evolved from the feeling of anger into a more symbolic, aggressive tone when I started modifying heavily and creating this dynamic and aggressive stance and feel we are working on today. “

Whether you’re drawn to the styling, the naturally aspirated 347, or simply the fact that another Fox Mustang representing under the bright SEMA Show lights, Mad Marcy is another sign that these cars are still going strong more than three decades after the last one galloped out of the factory. If you’re making the trip to Las Vegas or just eyeballing our coverage from home this November, keep an eye out for this distinctive hatchback in the LIQUI MOLY display at the SEMA Show.