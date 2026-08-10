Forgeline Adds New Barrel Sizes To Its Carbon+Forged Program

Choosing custom wheels for a track project requires precise measurements long before mounting sticky performance tires onto lightweight aluminum centers. High-performance sports cars often feature oversized multi-piston brake calipers and aggressive suspension setups that leave little room for error inside cramped wheelwells.

Ordering custom wheels without knowing exact backspace numbers often leads to frustrating fitment headaches during initial test fitting. Forgeline eliminates that guesswork by publishing detailed outer lip measurements across its website catalog while expanding its hybrid carbon barrel lineup to fit a wider range of performance vehicles.

The company’s website features the exact width of every carbon-fiber barrel’s outer lip. Publishing this specific measurement gives mechanics and track enthusiasts a clear blueprint for calculating maximum achievable backspace early in the vehicle-planning process. Knowing this outer lip depth prevents expensive ordering mistakes, helping custom shops match wheel clearances against coilover bodies, wide suspension arms, and massive brake packages. Drivers planning extreme chassis geometry gain a distinct technical advantage when selecting exact wheel specifications.

Expanding the Carbon+Forged Series and Hyper Series catalog, Forgeline introduced five new carbon-fiber barrel sizes. New additions include a 17×11-inch barrel with a 2.5-inch outer lip, alongside 19-inch options in 9.0-, 10.0-, and 11-inch widths. A deep 19×12.0-inch option features a 4.5-inch outer lip, giving widebody pro touring builds maximum dish and rear tire footprint. Ordering these carbon+forged wheels pairs CNC-machined forged aluminum centers with high-tech carbon-fiber barrels to shed unsprung weight. The manufacturer builds every set to order across 17-, 18-, 19-, 20-, and 21-inch diameters, matching each wheel setup to modern exotics, sports cars, luxury cruisers, and pro touring machines.

Dialing in precise chassis setup requires careful attention to every mounting surface, especially when fitting sticky rubber under aggressive fender flares. Publishing clear lip dimensions online takes the guesswork out of custom wheel ordering, letting builders calculate exact backspacing right from their home garages. Equipping a performance build with custom-engineered carbon+forged wheels gives drivers genuine confidence on track day, proving that accurate technical specifications matter just as much as lightweight construction when chasing faster lap times.