You Could Win A Mustang Dark Horse And 10 Grand For Just $25

Steve Turner
August 5, 2026
Fair Lane Estate 2026 Mustang Dark Horse Sweepstakes

The 2026 Mustang Dark Horse delivers the current pinnacle of factory 5.0-liter performance, but owning one requires a significant investment. What if you could win one and a $10,000 stack of cash for as little as a $25 sweepstakes entry? That’s a pretty sweet deal, plus you can help support an iconic part of Blue Oval history.

The Fair Lane Estate sweepstakes gives enthusiasts the chance to drive away in an Oxford White 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse coupe while helping preserve the historic home of Clara and Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan. Every entry supports the ongoing restoration of Fair Lane, the 56-room National Historic Landmark where Henry Ford lived, worked, and entertained for more than 30 years.

Fair Lane Estate 2026 Mustang Dark Horse Sweepstakes
The Dark Horse’s aggressive rear styling complements the performance hardware underneath. The sweepstakes winner will also drive away with $10,000 in cash along with the car. (Photo Credit: Fair Lane Estate)

The grand prize pairs one of Ford’s most capable naturally aspirated Mustangs with $10,000 in cash. The prize car is equipped with Ford’s Gen 4 5.0-liter Coyote V8, a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Dark Horse Handling Package, blue Recaro performance seats, red Brembo brake calipers, and the latest digital cockpit featuring a configurable digital gauge cluster and large center touchscreen. 

Beyond the Mustang itself, the sweepstakes is rooted in preserving one of the most significant sites in Ford history. Fair Lane became the Ford family’s home in 1915 and served as much more than a residence. The estate was where Henry Ford pursued new ideas, Clara Ford cultivated her renowned gardens, and generations of the Ford family gathered. Today, skilled craftspeople and preservation specialists are restoring the home, gardens, grounds, and historic structures to reflect how the Fords knew the property in 1919.

Fair Lane Estate 2026 Mustang Dark Horse Sweepstakes
Blue Recaro performance seats, a configurable digital gauge cluster, and a large center touchscreen create a cockpit designed for spirited driving while maintaining everyday comfort. (Photo Credit: Fair Lane Estate)

Those restoration efforts are expected to culminate with Fair Lane reopening to the public in late June 2027, allowing visitors to experience the estate as a living tribute to the family’s impact on innovation, industry, and American life.

The sweepstakes closes at 11:59 p.m. EST on December 17, 2026, with the winner scheduled to be drawn at 3:00 p.m. EST on January 4, 2027, at Fair Lane Estate in Dearborn. For complete rules, eligibility requirements, and entry information, visit the official Fair Lane Estate sweepstakes page.

Fair Lane Estate 2026 Mustang Dark Horse Sweepstakes
Finished in Oxford White, the 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Coupe grand prize combines Ford’s naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 with the Dark Horse Handling Package, making it one of the most capable NA factory Mustangs ever offered. (Photo Credit: Fair Lane Estate)

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