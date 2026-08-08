Launching a high-horsepower S197 Mustang straight off the starting line forces the factory suspension to show its absolute weakest links. That’s especially true if your car is powerful enough to mandate the installation of a stronger-than-stock rearend replacement. At this level, stock control arms are way out of their league. Swapping soft factory components for a rigid upper control arm fundamentally changes how the rear axle transfers energy to the pavement. BMR Suspension solved this traction problem by engineering a highly adjustable, direct bolt-on replacement for enthusiasts who demand maximum grip on the street and the track.

The BMR team designed this product (P/N UCA754; $229.95) strictly for ’11-’14 Ford Mustangs and Shelby GT500 models running aftermarket 9-inch rear axle housings. American workers construct the main structural body from heavy-duty, 1.625-inch, drawn-over-mandrel steel tubing featuring a thick 0.250-inch wall. BMR also eliminated the sloppy factory rubber material by installing a high-strength spherical bearing into the assembly. Producing the parts exclusively inside the USA maintains strict quality control over every weld and threaded insert.

This upper control arm offers a full, on-car-adjustable layout to dial in the correct rear pinion angle, which heavily influences how a modified car handles intense acceleration. This mechanical adjustment feature lets mechanics and home builders dial in the exact pinion angle perfectly without ever unbolting the hardware from the chassis mounts. Eliminating bushing deflection stops structural flex dead in its tracks during hard drag racing passes and aggressive road course cornering maneuvers. Buyers of this product can also personalize their build by picking between a bright red powder coat or a black hammertone finish.

Wasting expensive horsepower on sloppy chassis movement heavily frustrates any serious driver trying to lower their weekend track times. Spending two to three hours in the garage bolting up this heavy-duty upper control arm forces the rear tires to grab the asphalt with absolute authority. Locking the rear axle firmly in place lets S197 Mustang owners apply every single ounce of raw engine power straight into the ground on every launch.