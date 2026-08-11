During the New Edge era, the 2003-2004 SVT Mustang Cobra, a.k.a. The Terminator, was the most potent factory performer. One could argue that visually, the Saleen Mustangs of that era were among the most attractive variants. When those two worlds met, Saleen created a limited run of Saleen S281-C models based on SVT’s most venomous Cobra, and the result was impressive. Alas, was it impressive enough for you to buy one instead of a Mustang GTD or a few Dark Horse SCs?

That’s the question with this 2004 Competition Orange Saleen S281-C, now for sale at Granger Ford in Granger, Iowa, for $300,180, which is just shy of the base price of a Mustang GTD, which clocks in at $318,760 before taxes and fees. Saleen converted just 29 2003-2004 SVT Mustang Cobras into S281-Cs, and this is the only one built as a Competition Orange coupe.

Competition Orange gives this Saleen S281-C an eye-catching vibe, while Saleen’s front fascia, rocker extensions and other signature bodywork separate it from a standard 2004 SVT Mustang Cobra. The Cobra hood remains in place because Saleen’s hood would not clear the Eaton-supercharged 4.6-liter Terminator engine. (Photo Credit: Granger Ford)

“Some consider this the ‘Holy Grail’ Terminator Cobra and now it’s for sale!” Zach Granger, dealer principal at Granger Motors, said on social media. “This is an opportunity to own one of the most unique Terminator Cobras ever made. Twenty-nine Saleen Cobras were made, but only one Competition Orange Saleen Cobra Coupe was ever produced.”

Under the hood is the vaunted 4.6-liter DOHC Terminator V8, complete with its Eaton M112 supercharger. Ford rated the Cobra at 390 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, with the power delivered through a TREMEC T-56 six-speed manual transmission to a 3.55:1 Traction-Lok differential and independent rear suspension.

Formidable Foundation

Saleen didn’t need to reinvent the Cobra’s mechanical package, as the Cobra’s drivetrain, brakes and other SVT-specific hardware were already a substantial step above the 260-horsepower Mustang GT of the era. Saleen instead added its own suspension components, exhaust system, and distinctive S281-C bodywork.

The result is a Terminator that looks as special as its production numbers indicate. This example shows just 1,682 miles on the clock and retains its original window sticker. It is also believed to be the final Terminator Cobra converted by Saleen.

The heart of the S281-C is Ford’s supercharged 4.6-liter DOHC Terminator V8, rated at 390 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. The Eaton M112-equipped engine sends power through a TREMEC T-56 six-speed manual transmission to the Cobra’s 3.55:1 Traction-Lok rear differential. (Photo Credit: Granger Ford)

That $300,180 asking price puts this New Edge unicorn in an interesting neighborhood, though. A new 2026 Mustang Dark Horse SC is nearly a third of that price, produces 795 horsepower and 660 lb-ft from its supercharged 5.2-liter V8, while the slightly more expensive Mustang GTD makes even more power, if you can get on the list to buy one.

There’s no argument that either modern Mustang is the faster, more capable performance machine, but you aren’t buying this car for its horsepower-per-dollar ratio. This one is a bout a rare example of peak performance during the New Edge era. You’d be buying one of 29 total Saleen Cobra conversions, and specifically the only Competition Orange coupe, which is one of only 18 built for the 2004 model year.

Saleen added its one touches to the interior to complement the factory sport seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob, and Mach 460 audio system. The original SVT instrumentation includes the 160-mph speedometer and boost gauge. (Photo Credit: Granger Ford)

That combination of Terminator hardware, Saleen swagger, low mileage and one-of-one color makes this an intriguing ride. Whether it’s worth $300,000 is another question, but for the collector who wants something nobody else can simply order, it might strike a nostalgic chord. If you have the cash and the desire, you can head over to the dealer’s website for more information and the extensive photo gallery of this rare Saleen.