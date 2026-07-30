Harness Your Coyote’s Horsepower With A SPEC Multi-Disc Clutch

Evander Long
July 30, 2026

If you’re pushing a big boost or a heavy shot of nitrous through a ’11 to ’17 manual Coyote, you already know the classic driveline dilemma. You need the car to dead-hook at the drag strip, but you don’t want to need knee surgery after crawling through stop-and-go traffic on the drive home. Historically, clamping down that much power meant installing an on-off switch of a clutch that brought unbearable leg fatigue and totally unpredictable street shifts. SPEC addresses this for the S197 and early S550 Coyote crowd with its heavy-duty multidisc clutch and flywheel kits.

Multidisc Clutch And Flywheel Kits

The Super Twin (P/N SF50SST-2) is designed to hold an absolutely massive 700 to 1,500 lb-ft of torque. Even with four-digit capacity, it retains the pedal feel surprisingly light and near-stock. You can legitimately drive this thing on the street to a meet, and then go tear up the track without dreading the drive back.

SPEC pulls this off by carving the entire unit out of aircraft-grade aluminum and high-carbon billet steel. The company machines each component down to a ridiculously tight 0.001-inch tolerance. That precision means the assembly stays balanced, quiet, and buttery smooth even when you’re heat-cycling it to death on a road course. Inside the assembly, SPEC runs full-faced, damped carbon-graphite discs. They bite incredibly hard when you drop the hammer, but they don’t give you that aggressive, embarrassing chatter when you’re just trying to ease away from a stoplight.

Multidisc Clutch And Flywheel Kits from SPEC

If carbon-graphite isn’t your thing, you can specify the kit with organic, fiber, or full-metallic friction materials depending on the intent of your project. The kit also ships right out of the box with a matched billet flywheel and high-strength track hardware. You don’t have to mess around with custom bolt setups, zeroing-out complex adjustments, or stacking shims during installation.

One of the biggest selling points for DIY builders is that this entire multi-disc clutch setup is fully serviceable. SPEC sells all the replacement components individually. When you eventually wear the friction plates down after a few seasons of relentless clutch-kicking or quarter-mile abuse, you can just rebuild the unit on your workbench.

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