Fortify Your Ford 8.8 Rearend With Strange Aluminum Main Caps

Pushing serious horsepower through a factory rearend usually exposes the weakest links hidden inside the metal housing. Stock cast-iron components flex under heavy torque loads, spelling absolute disaster for internal moving parts during a hard launch off the starting line. Swapping the fragile factory hardware out for a set of Ford 8.8 aluminum main caps can prevent catastrophic failure. Strange Engineering designed these billet upgrades to keep the internal gears perfectly aligned when the gas pedal drops.

Factory cast-iron material deflects incredibly easily, and flexing under heavy stress creates poor gear meshing and causes premature bearing wear inside the carrier. Strange Engineering ditches the thin cast-iron completely by machining its direct replacements from premium U.S.-sourced 2024-T351 billet aluminum. This massive increase in structural ductility makes the entire metal assembly much less prone to cracking under extreme racing pressure.

Thicker material positioned directly around the bearing journals stops sudden deflection in its tracks. These new Ford 8.8 aluminum main caps (P/N H1124; $120) arrive clear anodized to resist heavy wear inside the carrier. The manufacturer also includes specific hardware to lock everything down tight against the case. Specifically, each kit ships with heavy-duty 1/2×2.250-inch SHCS cap bolts sized perfectly for the casting height.

Installing these heavy-duty parts requires specific machine work before bolting together the final assembly. You must temporarily place the metal pieces into the housing to check the exact bore sizes against the provided specification chart. Afterward, you can go ahead and mark the exact amount of material you need to remove. Milling the feet down to the proper height guarantees a tight fit before torquing the bolts to their final specification.

For someone building a high-output street car or dedicated dragster, they must reinforce every single driveline component to handle the extra stress. Installing a fresh set of Strange Engineering Ford 8.8 aluminum main caps provides incredible peace of mind when staging the vehicle.